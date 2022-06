(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The Howell PAL Theater Company, one of the only Police Athletic League theater companies in the state of New Jersey, presents their teen summer show, Les Misérables School Edition on July 8-9 at The Strand in Lakewood. Performances are at 7:30pm. The play is performed entirely by students. Winner of over 100 international awards and seen by over 70 million, Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning play is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985.

