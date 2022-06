IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho is famous for its fishing, and the spotlight often shines brightest on its trout, steelhead and salmon fisheries. While trout are consistently ranked as Idaho’s favorite gamefish, angler surveys have long shown bass rank as a close second. That’s not surprising considering Idaho has abundant and excellent warmwater fish populations, including some world-class fisheries for warmwater anglers.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO