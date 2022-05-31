Obituary: Furner, Sean Ryan

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Franklin Gale Roby, 75, of St. Marys, WV, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH. He was born in Doddridge County, WV on April 14, 1947, a son of the late Gale and Hestel Roby. He was a graduate of St. Marys High School with the Class of 1966, and was a member of the 1963 undefeated and unscored on football team. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force after graduation and served in Vietnam. During his time spent there he was exposed to Agent Orange which had affected his health since 1995.

SAINT MARYS, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO