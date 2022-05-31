ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Furner, Sean Ryan

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sean Ryan Furner, 30, of Parkersburg, passed away on...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Obituary: Parkhurst, Teresa Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Teresa Ann Parkhurst, 78, of Parkersburg passed away May 31, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Anthony, Kevin Eugene “Bro”

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kevin Eugene “Bro” Anthony, 61, of Belleville, WV, passed away May 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 24, 1960 in Parkersburg, WV. A son of the late Nuel Anthony and Monna Jean Vincent Morris. Kevin was a graduate of Parkersburg High...
BELLEVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Tilton, Kenneth Ewing

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Kenneth Ewing Tilton, 52, of Lowell, OH passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 20, 1969 in Marietta, OH to the late Kenneth R. and Linda L. Powell Tilton. Kenny was a truck driver and enjoyed working...
LOWELL, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Butcher, Virginia Marie

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Virginia Marie Butcher, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away May 30, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 12, 1932 in Gassaway, WV, the daughter of the late Virgil James and Belva Marion Bragg Barnette. Virginia enjoyed her family, raising her children and helping...
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Parsons, Dorothy Jane

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dorothy Jane Parsons, 68 of Mineral Wells passed away May 29, 2022 at the Arbors of Marietta. She was born at Salem, WV. November 3, 1953 the daughter of the late Glenn Henry and Irene Lela Gibson Davis. She was a Homemaker and Christian by...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Tefft, Maurice Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Maurice Lee Tefft, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Maurice was born on October 11, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Maurice Samuel Tefft and Reda Rae Burkhart. He worked for Tebay Dairy Company and Broughtons Dairy. Maurice...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Steed, A.D.

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A.D. Steed, now safe in the arms of Jesus, was born June 28, 1939. He passed away peacefully at home May 31, 2022. Born to the late Martin V. and Jessie L. Steed of Waverly, West Virginia. He graduated from Williamstown High School in 1956, where...
WAVERLY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wagner, Savannah J.

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Savannah J. Wagner, 51, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 6, 1970 in Marietta, OH, the daughter of Donald Eugene Parsons and Opal Jane Sinclair. In addition to her parents, Savannah is...
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Miller
WTAP

Obituary: Gabbert, Patricia “Patty” Louise

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patricia “Patty” Louise Gabbert of Williamstown, WV died at WVU Medicine Camden Clark, in Parkersburg, WV on the 30th day of May 2022 at the age of 90. Patty is survived by her daughter Lucy Deem of Williamstown, WV and her son Oney Jacob...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Clark, Olis Clairon

MACFARLAN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Olis Clairon Clark, 78, of Macfarlan, died May 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born Sept. 25, 1943 at Macfarlan, WV, the son of the late William R. and Grace M. Haynes Clark. He was a veteran of the US Army. Olis worked in the oil and gas industry last working for Hughes River Oil and Gas. He was a member of Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 VFW. He loved hunting, fishing, dirt track racing, playing slots and spending time at his Caddy Shack. Every minute he could spend with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
MACFARLAN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hume, John D.

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - John D. Hume, 91 of Little Hocking, Ohio died on May 29, 2022 at the Selby Hospital in Marietta, Ohio. He was born in Nicholas County, WV on September 6, 1930, the son of the late Montford Noah and Hesse Virginia Dunbar Hume. He retired from E.I. Dupont and had worked for Jack Ruth digging pools before starting his own pool business with his wife. He had attended the Little Hocking United Methodist Church.
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WTAP

Obituary: McCloy, Ronald D.

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ronald D. McCloy, 78, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday May 30, 2022 at Parkersburg Care Center. He was born December 9, 1943 in Pennsboro WV, a son of the late Ralph and Mary Whaley McCloy. Ron graduated from Pennsboro high school he worked at Storks...
ELIZABETH, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Wtap
WTAP

Obituary: Roby, Franklin Gale

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Franklin Gale Roby, 75, of St. Marys, WV, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH. He was born in Doddridge County, WV on April 14, 1947, a son of the late Gale and Hestel Roby. He was a graduate of St. Marys High School with the Class of 1966, and was a member of the 1963 undefeated and unscored on football team. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force after graduation and served in Vietnam. During his time spent there he was exposed to Agent Orange which had affected his health since 1995.
SAINT MARYS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Roberts, Lynda Sue (Branch)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lynda Sue (Branch) Roberts, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on May 29, 2022. Mother of Jason Roberts; aunt of Jenna Roberts, Jeff Roberts, Kecia Roberts- Curry, Kaleb Roberts, Brittany Roberts and Amanda Branch; sister of Mike Branch; and Rick DeQuasie; daughter of the late Erma and Jarrett Branch; sister-in-law of Tim Roberts, Kelly Roberts, Tonya Roberts, Kelley Roberts, Jerry and Shirley Roberts; and loved by many!
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Billiter, Clarence Phillip “Phil”

LOWER SALEM, Ohio (WTAP) - Clarence Phillip “Phil” Billiter, 71, of Lower Salem passed away at 11:50 pm, Wednesday, May 31, 2022, at The Arbors of Marietta. He was born on April 20, 1951, in Bellaire, OH to Clarence and Elizabeth Billiter. Phil was a farmer and a veteran of the U. S. Army.
LOWER SALEM, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Hitchcock Sr., William

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - William Hitchcock Sr., 86, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home. William was born August 2, 1935 in Parkersburg to Walter and Flora Hitchcock. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1954 to 1958. He married Ruth Carpenter on March 31, 1953.
MARIETTA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Rinard, Susan Kay

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Susan Kay Rinard, 82, of Marietta passed away at 10:30 pm, Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born August 20, 1939, in Washington County, OH, to Earl Amos and Hazel Graham Amos. Susan was a homemaker and a member of Muskingum Valley Baptist Church. She never met a stranger and enjoyed singing, spending time with her family and loved her cats.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Messick, Gary

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gary Messick, of Marietta, Ohio, beloved husband and father, passed away May 29, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital at the age of 80. He was born on July 16, 1941 in New Brunswick, NJ to Lynwood and Dolly (Schollenberger) Messick. He was preceded in death by...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Hunton, Darwin “Doodle”

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Darwin “Doodle” Hunton passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Demerest, NJ, he was the son of the late Wendell and Elsie Smith Hunton. He was a graduate of Demerest High School in Demerest, NJ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Hunton and a brother “Wink” Hunton.
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Schneider, Barbara Ann

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Barbara Ann Schneider, age 79, passed away peacefully and into the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 30th, 2022. She was born in Marietta, Ohio on September 2, 1942 to the late Warren Chester Close and Frances Elizabeth (Bohl) Close. Before and after graduation from Marietta High School in 1960, she worked at the Marietta Credit Bureau.
MARIETTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy