PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Devon Lee Taylor, 19, heart’s desire to hear YHWH voice came to fruition on May 19, 2022 upon his untimely death. Devon was born to Jeremy L. Taylor and Tyra E. Gandy on July 19, 2002. “Jacob” was born again November 2021, when asking Y’shua (Jesus) to become his LORD and Savior.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO