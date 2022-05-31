ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas: 'Trans Women Are Not A Threat To Women's Sports'

By Nina Golgowski
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umXex_0fvu8rbf00

Transgender athlete Lia Thomas pushed back at her critics during her first sit down interview following her historic NCAA swimming championship win this spring, reiterating that “trans women are not a threat to women’s sports.”

“I intend to keep swimming,” she said in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America after making history in March as the first openly transgender athlete to win a NCAA Division I national championship in any sport.

Thomas graduated from the University of Pennsylvania this month after competing for three years on the men’s swim team and then on the women’s team this past season after transitioning. In that final season, after completing a year of hormone replacement therapy as required by the NCAA to change gender categories, she won the women’s 500-yard freestyle event with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds. She said she now plans to attend law school with a goal of competing in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

“It’s been a goal of mine to swim at Olympic trials for a very long time, and I would love to see that through,” she said.

But her NCAA win was met with controversy with critics saying that she had an unfair, physical advantage against her female cisgender competitors. Some members on her own swim team said they support her as a trans woman but said she posed a threat to women’s sports and shouldn’t compete against cisgender women like them.

Thomas dismissed her teammates’ claimed support.

“You can’t go halfway and be, like, ‘I support trans women and trans people, but only to a certain point,’” Thomas said. “Where if you support trans women as women, they’ve met all the NCAA requirements, then I don’t know if you can really say something like that.”

She also questioned whether some cisgender women who have naturally higher testosterone levels and larger bone structure and physique should be allowed to compete against other cisgender women if people like her are disqualified.

“I’m not a medical expert, but there’s a lot of variation among cis female athletes,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhtfJ_0fvu8rbf00
Then-University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas accepts the winning trophy for the 500 Freestyle finals during the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta in March. (Photo: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The future for transgender athletes competing in ways that Thomas has remains in question, however, with the NCAA in January updating its transgender athlete eligibility guidelines to say that each sport’s national governing body can make their own rules. These guidelines are slated to go into effect next season.

At least 18 states have meanwhile enacted laws or statewide rules that prohibit or limit transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports at public schools. Some states have also passed, or attempted to pass, legislation that targets transgender bathroom access and gender-affirming care for children.

Thomas was personally cited as motivators for some of those athletic rule changes. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who last year issued one such ban in his state , personally issued a proclamation against Thomas’ NCAA victory in March while naming Thomas’ second-place competitor the “rightful winner.”

“The NCAA’s actions serve to erode opportunities for women athletes and perpetuate a fraud against women athletes as well as the public at large,” he said in a statement.

Thomas continues to dismiss her critics’ findings and imposed limitations.

“Trans women competing in women’s sports does not threaten women’s sports as a whole,” she said. “Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women’s sports have been around for 10-plus years. And we haven’t seen any massive wave of trans women dominating.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 53

Joel Hill
3d ago

This man lacks integrity, character, sportsmanship and fair competition. He's a grifter for shallow wins and self entertainment. He sucked against other men and inconsistent with wins. Mediocre athlete and lacks a moral compass of right and wrong. Woman should stand up against this for the honor of fair competition and the preservation of woman sports.

Reply(2)
31
empath
3d ago

Yes they are! Your muscle definition does not change. It is actually a huge advantage. You were an okay male athlete. Now you are winning against woman. Unfair all the way!!!

Reply(1)
18
John Webb
3d ago

Don't I have rights not to be forced to see, hear and read about this sick perversion in my American society that I fought for? I know the answer and it saddens me deeply.

Reply(3)
9
Related
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Her Opinion On Lia Thomas Extremely Clear

Earlier this week, an interview featuring former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas aired on ABC. She discussed her controversial season and all the backlash that came with it. Thomas won gold in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in March. She became the first transgender athlete to win an individual title in college athletics.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Clay Travis on Lia Thomas competition controversy: 'This is steroids on an entirely different level'

OutKick founder Clay Travis responded to transgender former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas' first TV interview following her winning competition season, arguing Thomas has a "competitive advantage" against other female swimmers. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Travis urged the need to "make decisions" on transgender athletes either to support fair competition for biological females or allow biological males to be "some of the greatest women's athletes of all time."
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Legendary WNBA Star Files Lawsuit Against The Rock

Legendary WNBA star Sue Bird has filed a lawsuit against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over the XFL's rebranded logo. The XFL's rebranded logo is similar to Bird's TOGETHXR. The WNBA star took to Twitter nearly two months ago complaining about the similarity. Since that tweet, Bird and Megan Rapinoe have...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NBC News

Transgender teen Luc Esquivel is suing Tennessee so he can play golf

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. Luc Esquivel, a 14-year-old rising sophomore who lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, just wants to play golf, but he’s banned from competing on the boys’ golf team at his high school.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC News

Florida student activist Will Larkins says LGBTQ youth are 'the future'

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. Florida student activist Will Larkins went viral in April after a video of him giving a history lesson about the 1969 Stonewall uprising — a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ equality movement — was posted on Twitter.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

Meet the woman who just became the youngest Black law school graduate

When Haley Taylor Schlitz graduated from her Texas homeschooling high school program at age 13, she said she was simply moving at her preferred pace. “It was never like ‘I’m doing this because I want to graduate early.’ That has never been the goal. It’s always been about where I needed to be,” Schlitz told Know Your Value.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans People#Trans Men#Transgender People#Racism#Abc News#Ncaa Division#U S Olympic Team Trials
NBC News

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's absence has not gone unnoticed

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. WNBA star Brittney Griner made international headlines in March when it was revealed that Russian authorities had detained her in February. Griner, 31, was...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBC News

Olympic champion Quinn is ushering in a new era of visibility for trans athletes

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. When the Canadian women’s soccer team took home gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, it was a night to remember for those watching around the world. For Canadian fans, it was significant because it was the first time their country’s women’s soccer team had made it to an Olympic final and taken home gold. And for many others, it was a moment to celebrate a new chapter in elite sports.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner receiving, answering WNBA players’ emails

Brittney Griner can’t play with her WNBA colleagues. She can’t call them, either. In one small bit of normalcy, Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players during her detainment in Russia. Hundreds of emails have been sent by players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her.
BASKETBALL
HuffPost

HuffPost

71K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy