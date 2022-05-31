ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Martin shares what valuable lesson has enriched and shaped his role as a dad

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWkUg_0fvu8MgU00

Ricky Martin has sold millions of records, held sold-out concerts, and has been named one of the most important Latino superstars of this era, but his most important role to date is being a dad.


The Puerto Rican singer and actor have partnered with KUMIKO Skincare, Catalina Aguirre ’s skincare line specially formulated to combine mesotherapy, matcha, and cutting-edge European technology into unique multi-action and anti-aging products. For the brand’s most recent campaign, Ricky opened up about how being a dad is his favorite accomplishment and how his father’s lessons enriched his life.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYEHu_0fvu8MgU00 GettyImages

“I’ve always seen my dad as an elegant man with impeccable style, maintaining his perfectly coiffed hair and beard...his cologne was his scent, and we knew when he was close by,” he says. “I also remember with nostalgia when my grandfather used a shaving cream brush, I watched him in such a meditative ritual, and I think I owe him that discipline of taking care of my skin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFzCO_0fvu8MgU00 @ricky_martin

“When I left home at 12 years old, I was a teenager, and there were times when I did not look after my skin until I matured and took that with me. I have applied this for years, in front of the cameras and on stage...personal care and wellbeing are essential for me, and it’s part of my daily routine,“ the artist reveals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aa7lR_0fvu8MgU00 GettyImages


When discussing misconceptions about men caring about themselves, Martin also shared his experience. “For a long time, people said men did not have to care much about their appearance or well-being...But, in my case, since I was a kid, I remember my grandfathers cared about those things as well as my dad,” he recalls. “Their skin rituals were a daily routine for them and they always finished with cologne. So, I learned that taking care of yourself physically and mentally is equally vital to navigate everything that happens in life,” he explains.

RELATED:

Menudo documentary gets a release date on HBO Max

Ricky Martin secures lead role in Apple TV+ upcoming comedy ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Shakira, Georgina Rodriguez, Ricky Martin, and more stun at the ‘Elvis’ premiere at Cannes


Ricky Martin says that taking time for yourself isn’t a selfish act but an act of self-love. “There can be chaos around you, but if you have done the work, taking time to practice wellbeing rituals and strengthen your relationship with yourself, you’ll be capable of overcoming any situation the best way possible,” Martin says. “The simple fact of dedicating a couple of minutes every day and giving yourself love, whether it is hydrating your skin with a good cream or working out, being with your family, or meditating, is incredibly beneficial for men and everyone. This is what helps me balance my life with this crazy career.”


Ricky protects his personal life at all costs, including his beloved children. Nevertheless, whenever someone mentions his children, he smiles; after all, he can’t help it after all. When responding, which is the best gift he has received from them, he said their presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVT0N_0fvu8MgU00 @ricky_martin

“Them being alive and healthy is the best gift. Time goes by so quickly; one day they’re babies, and suddenly, they’re teenagers; this is why it is so important for me to be with my kids as much as possible,” the star said. “If I’m working, I bring them with me, and I don’t let my schedule keep me far or away from them for more than three days. I have done this since they were born, and it won’t change,” he says.


“I’m obsessed with my kids...in the good sense of the word. I wake up early every morning, and I cook, play with them, take them to their practices...all those things that we fathers do for our kids...I think I’m a nurturer, but how I cannot be if they just look at me and they have me in the palm of their hands,” he notes.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Elvis
Person
Ricky Martin
HipHopDX.com

Jeezy's Wife Jeannie Mai Introduces Their Baby Girl To The World

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on January 11, the former officially introduced the bundle of joy to the world on Thursday (June 2). Jeannie made the grand reveal of her new daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins on her YouTube series Hello Hunnay. Monaco was brought out by Jeannie’s mom and was decked out in an animal print outfit and a light-brown headpiece. The new mother became a bit emotional before introducing her daughter on camera, saying she “got really scared, guarded and protected” about showcasing her new baby. “Please excuse the nerves,” she said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Nigel Lythgoe Has Said Goodbye to 'So You Think You Can Dance,' But Why?

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance is one of many competition shows that has become iconic in its own right. Talented dancers are able to showcase their skills in front of the industry's elite, while a highly-revered panel of judges help these performers shine and perfect their skills. It's a win-win! Plus, performers have the chance of winning $250,000, a cover article in Dance Spirit, and the title of America's Favorite Dancer.
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Steve Harvey Says Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Was a ‘Punk Move’ and He Has ‘Lost a Lot of Respect’ for Actor

Family Feud host Steve Harvey said his respect for Will Smith took a nose-dive after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. As Deadline reported, Harvey made the comments while speaking at Georgia State University. He described the moment—provoked by a joke that Rock told about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head—as a “punk move,” saying he “lost a lot of respect for him.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Personal Care#Cannes#Latino#Puerto Rican#European#Gettyimages
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s GF Natasha Bassett Brings His Mom Maye, 74, To Her ‘Elvis’ Cannes Premiere

Elon Musk‘s girlfriend Natasha Bassett, 29, just scored some serious bonus points with the 50-year-old billionaire and his beloved mother, Maye Musk, 74! After going incognito for the past few months, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Natasha — who stars in Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming Elvis biopic — brought Elon’s mother Maye as her guest to the Cannes premiere of the highly-anticipated film. According to a source, “Elon and Natasha are still going strong and over time Natasha has developed a solid bond with his mother Maye. Maye is the most important person in Elon’s world and the fact that she adores Natasha means so much to him.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos from Family Trip to Tasmania: 'Thankful for Every Smile'

Bindi Irwin is reflecting on her recent family adventure. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a carousel of stunning pictures featuring herself, husband Chandler Powell, their 14-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, mom Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin, and a couple of friends from their recent trip to Tasmania, Australia on Instagram Sunday, captioning the post, "Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Paris Hilton Gets Candid on Her Wedding & Her First Kiss with Carter: ‘I Get What I Want’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum had the audience laughing, applauding and aww-ing at the newlyweds’ sweet interactions and stories about their life at the FYC@WB panel series on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank last week. The Paris in Love star was just as funny, witty and transparent as she is in her TV series, giving fans at the event a glimpse into her passions, work, love and life with her new husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy