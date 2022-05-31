Ricky Martin shares what valuable lesson has enriched and shaped his role as a dad

Ricky Martin has sold millions of records, held sold-out concerts, and has been named one of the most important Latino superstars of this era, but his most important role to date is being a dad.

The Puerto Rican singer and actor have partnered with KUMIKO Skincare, Catalina Aguirre ’s skincare line specially formulated to combine mesotherapy, matcha, and cutting-edge European technology into unique multi-action and anti-aging products. For the brand’s most recent campaign, Ricky opened up about how being a dad is his favorite accomplishment and how his father’s lessons enriched his life.

“I’ve always seen my dad as an elegant man with impeccable style, maintaining his perfectly coiffed hair and beard...his cologne was his scent, and we knew when he was close by,” he says. “I also remember with nostalgia when my grandfather used a shaving cream brush, I watched him in such a meditative ritual, and I think I owe him that discipline of taking care of my skin.”

“When I left home at 12 years old, I was a teenager, and there were times when I did not look after my skin until I matured and took that with me. I have applied this for years, in front of the cameras and on stage...personal care and wellbeing are essential for me, and it’s part of my daily routine,“ the artist reveals.

When discussing misconceptions about men caring about themselves, Martin also shared his experience. “For a long time, people said men did not have to care much about their appearance or well-being...But, in my case, since I was a kid, I remember my grandfathers cared about those things as well as my dad,” he recalls. “Their skin rituals were a daily routine for them and they always finished with cologne. So, I learned that taking care of yourself physically and mentally is equally vital to navigate everything that happens in life,” he explains.

Ricky Martin says that taking time for yourself isn’t a selfish act but an act of self-love. “There can be chaos around you, but if you have done the work, taking time to practice wellbeing rituals and strengthen your relationship with yourself, you’ll be capable of overcoming any situation the best way possible,” Martin says. “The simple fact of dedicating a couple of minutes every day and giving yourself love, whether it is hydrating your skin with a good cream or working out, being with your family, or meditating, is incredibly beneficial for men and everyone. This is what helps me balance my life with this crazy career.”

Ricky protects his personal life at all costs, including his beloved children. Nevertheless, whenever someone mentions his children, he smiles; after all, he can’t help it after all. When responding, which is the best gift he has received from them, he said their presence.

“Them being alive and healthy is the best gift. Time goes by so quickly; one day they’re babies, and suddenly, they’re teenagers; this is why it is so important for me to be with my kids as much as possible,” the star said. “If I’m working, I bring them with me, and I don’t let my schedule keep me far or away from them for more than three days. I have done this since they were born, and it won’t change,” he says.

“I’m obsessed with my kids...in the good sense of the word. I wake up early every morning, and I cook, play with them, take them to their practices...all those things that we fathers do for our kids...I think I’m a nurturer, but how I cannot be if they just look at me and they have me in the palm of their hands,” he notes.