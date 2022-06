Dan Mirvish, co-founder of the Slamdance Film Festival and the director of the new political thriller “18½,” is a Madison native. Barely. Mirvish was born in 1967 in Madison. His father, the late Dr. Sidney Mirvish, was a pioneering cancer researcher who worked briefly at the McArdle Center for Cancer Research at the UW-Madison. The newborn Mirvish lived in Madison only two months before his father took a position in Omaha at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He calls Omaha his hometown, and in fact, his first movie in 1995 was called “Omaha (The Movie)”.

