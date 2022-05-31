ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Today in Spurs History: Sean Elliott's Memorial Day Miracle

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7PvN_0fvu7MDl00

Elliott's successful career in the NBA is highlighted by the clutch shot he hit in Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference Finals

For a franchise as historical as the San Antonio Spurs, there's a handful of memorable plays to choose from when deciding which one reigns supreme.

But many fans consider the shot that ignited the Spurs' dynasty to be the risky, yet heroic 3-pointer that Sean Elliott hit on May 31 in Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. It will forever remain known as the "Memorial Day Miracle."

With 12 seconds left and San Antonio down two, Mario Elie threw an inbound pass toward the near corner to Elliott that barely missed the outstretched fingertips of Blazers guard Stacey Augmon, who was going for the steal. The delivery was a tad far from where it was supposed to be, nearly forcing Elliott out of bounds.

But after one gather dribble, as his heels hovered over the out-of-bounds line, Elliott's high-arching 3 over the long arms of NBA legend Rasheed Wallace gave the Spurs an 86-85 lead, their first of the game.

While the shot is one of the most famous in NBA Playoff history, it could've been erased from memory if the Blazers scored on the ensuing possession, as Elliott left a full nine seconds on the clock. And instead of a legendary shot, he could have been criticized for rushing a missed 3-pointer rather than going for the game-tying two points.

"That's the shot you take with the clock running out, not with nine seconds left," NBC play-by-play voice Bob Costas said on the broadcast.

Nonetheless, the Blazers never got a solid look at the rim in the closing seconds, as the Spurs would take a 2-0 lead before completing the sweep to advance to the NBA Finals.

It was Elliot's sixth 3-pointer of the game, as he finished with 22 points on 6-7 shooting from deep.

The Spurs would go on to beat the eighth-seeded New York Knicks in five games in the NBA Finals, giving San Antonio its first title in franchise history.

Elliott averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 47 percent shooting during his 12-year career. Along with his famed shot,  fans know him as the lead Spurs broadcast analyst alongside longtime play-by-play voice Bill Land on Bally Sports Southwest.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Portland, TX
City
Portland, OR
Local
Texas Basketball
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Grant Hill’s Net Worth in 2022

Grant Hill is an entrepreneur, investor, and former NBA player. He is most well-known for being dubbed as “the next Michael Jordan” and for being one of the wealthiest former athletes in the world. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Grant Hill’s net worth in 2022.
BASKETBALL
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Packages To Send Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been the worst team in the NBA for two consecutive seasons. That’s a rare feat, but it’s not exactly a distinguished one. Still, the future looks bright in Space City. Jalen Green has every appearance of a future superstar. Alperen Sengun and Kevin Porter Jr. are both brimming with upside as well. These Rockets will be competitive again, but it may not be any time soon.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Elliott
Person
Bob Costas
Person
Rasheed Wallace
Person
Mario Elie
NBC Sports

Udoka finally reveals fallout from Smart calling out Tatum and Brown

No one viewed the Celtics as title contenders when Marcus Smart shockingly called out All-Star teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for refusing to pass the ball after a November loss to the Bulls. That moment has alternately been described as galvanizing and ill-advised, and now we have a clearer...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks hiring father of prominent free agent

The New York Knicks may have just made themselves a lot more appealing to one notable NBA free agent. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that the Knicks are hiring Rick Brunson, the father of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, to join Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff as an assistant. Rick, who is known for his player development skills, had previously been an assistant coach on four different NBA teams, including coaching under Thibodeau in both Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals
All 76ers

Andre Drummond Shares Message Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Andre Drummond’s first season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t very last long. However, he made quite the impact during his time playing with the Sixers. During the 2021 offseason, the Sixers lost their veteran backup Dwight Howard, who re-signed to the Los Angeles Lakers after they allowed him ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

‘NYC Point Gods’: Docu On Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury & Others Gets Showtime Airdate

Click here to read the full article. Yessss! Showtime has set a summer premiere date for NYC Point Gods, a feature-length documentary on the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft on the city’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s. The pic from Showtime Documentary Films and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom tips off at 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, on the premium cable net. NYC Point Gods features a who’s who of point guard deities: Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, Rafer Alston and God Shammgod....
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Jazz Insider Pitches Massive Donovan Mitchell Trade To Heat

Things could look a lot different for the Utah Jazz during the 2022-23 NBA season. Their roster needs a shakeup and it very well may occur this offseason. The Jazz has done very well in the regular season the last few years, but that success has not carried over to the postseason. They have suffered some excruciating defeats along the way, losing in consecutive years to a team playing without their best player. In 2021 it was to the LA Clippers when Kawhi Leonard was hurt and in 2022 they fell in a 2-1 hole despite the Dallas Mavericks not having Luka Doncic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Players Who Have Played The Most Games Without Playing In The Finals

Making the NBA Finals is every player’s dream. Some players play their entire career in the league and never make it to the big dance. Five players have played over 100 playoff games and never set foot on the court with NBA Finals hanging over their heads. For these players, their seasons were cut short in the first or second round, as well as the Conference Finals.
NBA
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
24
Followers
38
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy