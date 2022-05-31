ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Wrap up in wool and save sheep farmers from falling fleece prices | Brief letters

 3 days ago
A ewe and lamb in a field. Photograph: Fiona McAllister Photography/Getty Images

It is disturbing that sheep farmers have no market for their fleeces ( Shear desperation: low price of wool pushes farmers to opt for moulting sheep, 26 May ) when, with the huge rise in heating costs, we will all need to dress more warmly. Wool offers warmth with breathability and is a sustainable fibre. Now that we know of the environmental damage caused by synthetics, a return to more natural fibres ought to be encouraged.
Marianne Pincombe
Cumwhinton, Cumbria

• Just as I’m becoming ever more despondent at the state of the world, along comes the beautiful country diary from the Inner Farne, Northumberland ( 31 May ). I am immediately transported back to my 1950s childhood and being dropped off at the island by fishermen to explore it before being collected later in the day.
Jean Jackson
Seer Green, Buckinghamshire

• The Oxford Mail liked to prepare for the worst. So, before a 1959 visit to Oxfordshire by the Queen and Prince Philip, I was instructed to update her obituary. “During her brief reign,” I began, tongue in cheek. It amused my colleagues then. Now the laugh is on me.
Don Chapman
Eynsham, Oxfordshire

• Even if 54 Tory MPs do send their letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady ( Report, 30 May ), can anyone be sure that Boris Johnson won’t then change the rules governing a confidence vote?
Matthew Taylor
Hove, East Sussex

• When I had a colostomy after bowel cancer, I named my bag Donald – because of what it was full of ( Letters, 30 May ).
Colin Reed
Salisbury, Wiltshire

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

