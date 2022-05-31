Edwin A. "Ed" Koehn

Chad Thomas Pederson, 40, of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born on Dec. 19, 1981, the son of Kerry (Dave Hipenbecker) and Gary Pederson. Chad was born in Madison and relocated to Prairie du Chien as a child with his mother and younger brother. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Chad married Erin Ray on Aug. 18, 2011. If you ask Chad, his biggest accomplishment was being a father. Chad loved sports, especially college basketball and the Milwaukee Bucks. He worked as vice president of MotoRace Tire for four years in Prairie du Chien. He spent his free time watching various sports, golfing, cooking, grilling, reading, and UTV riding. Chad loved music, traveling, trivia, history, and spending time with friends and family. He always had a smile on his face and a laugh to share with anyone he met. Chad was known for his quick wit and love of a great joke.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO