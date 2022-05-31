LOOK INSIDE: 39 Hot Cars On Display In Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There were no shortage of rain and snow showers and a few thunderstorms Memorial Day. A large band of clouds sat over central Wyoming today. Casper had continuous light rain since the morning hours. Heavier rainfall was in southwest South Dakota and the northern Nebraska panhandle where they accumulated 1-2 inches. Several isolated thunderstorms came and went giving off a few strikes before they collapsed. Today made holiday outdoor activities difficult to plan as the weather stuck around all day. This trend is going to continue into the evening hours and for Tuesday. Some rain showers and a few thunderstorms are forecasted. Most weather will cease late Tuesday with the exception for southeast Wyoming. A large swath of rain showers and some snow showers in the mountains will come from northern Colorado over the capital city region and Nebraska panhandle Wednesday morning as the last push of weather makes it exit eastward.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO