Queens, NY

80-year-old woman shot by stray bullet sitting in her Queens home

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

80-year-old woman shot by stray bullet 00:19

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting in Queens where an 80-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet.

Police say she was sitting in her home on 128th Street when the bullet came through her front window and hit her in the arm.

Video shows multiple bullet holes through the window.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in South Richmond Hill.

The woman is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Queens, NY
