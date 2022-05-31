ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire State Building shines blue and yellow for AAPI Heritage

 2 days ago

Empire State Building lit up for AAPI Month 00:19

NEW YORK -- The Empire State Building will be lit in blue and yellow for Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month .

Congresswoman Grace Meng took part in the ceremonial lighting Tuesday morning.

It's the last day of AAPI Heritage Month, honoring the rich history and contributions of Asian Americans.

Meng said it's not only a time of celebration but also a time to show solidarity and honor the victims of hate crime attacks.

