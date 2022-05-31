June 1 and 2—HRS special sessions: Recruitment incentives

Mark Heitstuman has spent over 20 years in Washington State University Extension, helping youths with livestock education, STEM programs, organizing youth camps, and more. He’s worked directly with 4-H students and volunteers as part of his job. That experience will help Heitstuman as he steps into a new role...
To help foster more effective decision-making at Washington State University, the Office of Institutional Research will be reorganized under the Office of Strategy, Planning, and Analysis effective July 1, 2022. This organizational realignment is meant to create stronger decision support services, a key operating principle of OneWSU and part of the WSU system strategic plan.
Washington State University Global Campus is celebrating Pride Month with a month-long LGBTQ+ pride flag social media campaign culminating in a virtual Knowledge Bowl event on June 30. “Global Campus strives to be equally inclusive to all of our students and fellow Cougs and recognizing Pride Month is an important...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after a savage and sudden attack by a cougar. It happened north of Spokane. The girl was left with injuries all over her body. Cougar attacks are rare. Wildlife officials say there have only been about 20 cougar attacks...
Comments / 0