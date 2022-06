The Prattville Police Department is investigating Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On April 23, 2022, Prattville Police responded to Launch Trampoline (Prattville) in reference to a B&E of a pickup truck. The suspect was described as a black male subject wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes. Photos released by investigators capture the subject going into the toolbox located on the back of a pickup truck and taking a bag full of tools.

