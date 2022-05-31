This ventriloquist surprised the judges on 'America's Got Talent'

Related
ETOnline.com
'America's Got Talent': Young Saxophonist's Epic, Inspiring Audition Earns Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer - Watch!
America's Got Talentis back, and wilder than ever! The reality competition returned for season 17 on Tuesday and brought some of the wildest auditions to the stage for an exciting premiere. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum returned to the judges table alongside host Terry Crews as...
Watch America's Got Talent Season 17's First Golden Buzzer Winner Move The Crowd To Tears With Incredible Story And Performance
America's Got Talent returned for Season 17 with an unforgettable golden buzzer that had just about everybody in tears by the end!
British Singer Lee Collinson Wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges During Season Premiere
British singer Lee Collinson impressed America’s Got Talent judges with his big voice during the season 17 premiere on May 31. Auditioning on the America’s Got Talent stage, Collinson of Southhampton, England, took on Dermot Kennedy’s 2021 song “Better Days,” wowing the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, with his powerful vocals.
Hello Magazine
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce Lili to the Queen: 'Her great grandchildren mean the world to her'
The Queen appeared to enjoy the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but there is one noticeable event that will no doubt take precedence for the 96-year-old; meeting Lilibet Diana for the first time. With Meghan and Harry in the UK for the Jubilee festivities, the Duke and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Simon Cowell’s Shocking Wedding Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!
Simon Cowell, 62, is planning to marry his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 44, next month in London, as a source reportedly told The Sun. The couple have set a date for June, according to the reported source, and their son Eric, 8, will be “front and...
Hello Magazine
Kelly Clarkson teases new addition to the family as she welcomes surprise appearance to her show
Kelly Clarkson is ready to expand her family! The star revealed she was getting ready to add a new member to her brood, and the moment couldn't be sweeter. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The host was just beginning The Kelly Clarkson Show...
Jeopardy!’s Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘assisting’ contestant as fans say she’s ‘unfit’ to host show
JEOPARDY! fans have slammed Mayim Bialik for "ASSISTING" a contestant Friday. The actress shockingly allowed a "technically incorrect" response, many claimed, as others fumed she's "unfit" to host. Mayim, 46, hosted Jeopardy! this week, returning after Ken Jennings' three weeks at the helm and announcement he'd be out for "months."
Hello Magazine
Jenna Bush Hager reveals she is 'setting sail' on unexpected new adventure close to her heart
Jenna Bush Hager is departing on an adventure unlike any other! The star revealed on the Today Show that she would be "setting sail," quite literally, in honor of the return of New York's iconic Fleet Week. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. Fleet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It Was Killing Me and My Voice': American Idol Noah Thompson Survives COVID To Make the Top 5
Last week was a really tough one for Noah Thompson, who didn’t think he was going to make the Top 5 on American Idol, after contracting COVID and having to perform not on the Idol stage but from his hotel room. Even Fritz Hager, who also tested positive for COVID, was able to use a recording of his dress rehearsal for his performance.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’s HunterGirl Calls Noah Thompson Her ‘Best Friend,’ Hopes to Duet with Him
American Idol Season 20 runner-up HunterGirl hopes to collaborate with winner Noah Thompson at some point. In a recent interview, she described the fellow country singer as her “best friend” and said she’s also close with other people from the show. ‘American Idol’s HunterGirl Calls Noah Thompson...
Blue Bloods Finale Recap: Who's Gonna Be a Mom? — Plus, a Decision Is Made...
Click here to read the full article. Blue Bloods with its Season 12 finale welcomed a new face to family dinner (as is almost an annual tradition), but that was far from the only thing resembling a surprise. The episode “Silver Linings” found Frank warring publicly with DA Kimberly Crawford, over her office’s policy to not prosecute non-violent crimes — much to Erin’s chagrin, especially when her boss called her on the carpet about her loyalties. Meanwhile on the streets, Danny and Maria tried to help a young woman, Elena, who was in WITSEC but had sneaked home to check on her...
This Is Us Finally Confronts Rebecca’s Death—And Solves a Lingering Mystery
Warning: This post contains spoilers for This Is Us. The penultimate episode of This Is Us was always going to belong to Rebecca Pearson. If the NBC drama’s first several seasons left viewers preoccupied with how Jack Pearson died (may the Crock-Pot live in minor infamy), then the last few have been—sometimes tediously—devoted to Rebecca’s eventual demise. The show’s second to last episode, titled “The Train” and written by series creator Dan Fogelman, does get there, but not before one last misdirect.
Hello Magazine
Kelly Clarkson reveals unusual development at her family's ranch
Kelly Clarkson is relatively private when it comes to her personal life but shared a rare photo from her home on social media at the start of the week to highlight something rather unusual. The Kelly Clarkson Show host took to Instagram to share a picture focusing on a large...
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Snubbed for Daytime Emmys’ Best Entertainment Talk Show After 18 Straight Nominations
For the first time in 18 years, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has not been nominated for the Daytime Emmys Best Entertainment Talk Show. The snub for the series, and host Ellen DeGeneres, comes after its 19th and final season. The syndicated show did score nominations for writing and...
Hello Magazine
Tom Hanks left stunned after the Queen revealed her favourite cocktail
Tom Hanks has shared details of his memorable meeting with the Queen back in 2011, admitting he prepared his questions in advance. Appearing on Monday's The One Show, the Hollywood star was quizzed about meeting Her Majesty at a special dinner held in honour of former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.
Hello Magazine
Sofia Vergara left tearful after stirring AGT premiere audition
Sofia Vergara could be seen having lots of fun during the America's Got Talent premiere featuring a variety of auditions, but the episode capped off with a rather emotional one. The nationwide talent search played host to Avery Dixon, a 21-year-old saxophone player from Atlanta, Georgia, who had a heartbreaking...
JoJo Siwa Claps Back After Critic Questions Why She's a So You Think You Can Dance Judge
Watch: JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution. The 19-year-old recently joined the judging panel of So You Think You Can Dance, but not everyone is, well, dancing with joy. After a critic took to Twitter to express their disdain for Siwa's new position—"Dammit. I saw the headline...
purewow.com
Paris Hilton Gets Candid on Her Wedding & Her First Kiss with Carter: ‘I Get What I Want’
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum had the audience laughing, applauding and aww-ing at the newlyweds’ sweet interactions and stories about their life at the FYC@WB panel series on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank last week. The Paris in Love star was just as funny, witty and transparent as she is in her TV series, giving fans at the event a glimpse into her passions, work, love and life with her new husband.
Hello Magazine
Simon Cowell confronted with AGT audition that divides audience and judges
Simon Cowell has seen several confusing auditions during his tenure as a reality competition judge, but none left him quite as divided as this one. America's Got Talent's premiere show featured an audition from Ben Lapidus, who came on giving the air of someone about to blow the judges away.
Castle Vet Jon Huertas Reflects On How Abrupt Cancellation Affected Fans, Compares It To How This Is Us Wrapped
After This Is Us' long-planned ending, Jon Huertas remembers the abrupt cancellation of Castle and its effect on fans.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
362
Followers
654
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0