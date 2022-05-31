This ventriloquist surprised the judges on 'America's Got Talent'

Click here to read the full article. Blue Bloods with its Season 12 finale welcomed a new face to family dinner (as is almost an annual tradition), but that was far from the only thing resembling a surprise. The episode “Silver Linings” found Frank warring publicly with DA Kimberly Crawford, over her office’s policy to not prosecute non-violent crimes — much to Erin’s chagrin, especially when her boss called her on the carpet about her loyalties. Meanwhile on the streets, Danny and Maria tried to help a young woman, Elena, who was in WITSEC but had sneaked home to check on her...

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO