Person Shot and Killed on the West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating three separate shootings that occurred from late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, all on the east half of Indianapolis. The first shooting was reported on the northeast side at 11:26 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Keystone Avenue. Police found a man who told them he was in his car in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue when someone began shooting at him. He then drove himself to the Keystone location.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO