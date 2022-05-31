Person Shot and Killed on the West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 3-year-old died after a weekend crash on Indianapolis' east side, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Thursday. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Layman Avenue, east of Emerson Avenue, for a crash with injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being stabbed Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. IMPD responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 4200 block of East New York Street, near North Sherman Drive, around 12:20 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers responded to a call of a person shot near the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane on Indy’s southeast side. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim...
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating three separate shootings that occurred from late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, all on the east half of Indianapolis. The first shooting was reported on the northeast side at 11:26 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Keystone Avenue. Police found a man who told them he was in his car in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue when someone began shooting at him. He then drove himself to the Keystone location.
INDIANAPOLIS — A garbage truck ended up in a ditch while trying to avoid a wrong-way driver on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police. Around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to a crash near the intersection of W. 96th Street and Michigan Road. According to officers, a...
MUNCIE, Ind. — A man is accused of getting into a stranger’s car in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart and demanding her to drive away, but not before two quick acting bystanders interfered. The incident reportedly happened Friday night just after 7:45 at the Southside Walmart located at 1501 E. 29th Street. According […]
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Hamilton County have arrested three people they believe vandalized a covered bridge last week. Video footage from May 25 shows two men, a woman, and a younger person spray-painting the inside wooden wall and decking of Potter’s Bridge at Potter’s Bridge Park near Noblesville, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS — Millie Park was being watched. Her abusive ex-boyfriend, Ronnie McClure, had repeatedly violated a protective order and he seemingly always knew exactly where Parke was. In the space of a week there was a series of incidents reported to IMPD. Parke’s car was keyed while she was inside a Mexican restaurant on the […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Following the death of a woman on Sunday in a fire at the Lucille Raines Residence in downtown Indianapolis, fire officials are speaking about the dangers of running into a burning building. Sara Holt, 41, died Sunday according to the Marion County Coroners Office after a fire...
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A 64-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Shelby County on Monday. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Old State Road 252 and State Road 9, south of Shelbyville. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Robert J. Gladfelter,...
Three Arrested For Methamphetamine During Traffic StopMGN. (New Castle, Indiana) On Wednesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Trooper Clayton Fox of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District was patrolling near the intersection of Broad Street and 18th Street in New Castle, Indiana. Fox noticed a 2005 Chevrolet Impala turning into a business without signaling.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — It was all hands on deck in the town of Speedway on Sunday for the Indianapolis 500. At the end of race, a mass exodus from the track — a crowd estimated at more than 300,000 people. The result — what some longtime race fans called the worst post-race traffic in years.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hendricks County. According to officials, the man was headed westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when he went off the roadway. He then overcorrected causing his vehicle to cross the median and roll over. The vehicle […]
Indiana Man Arrested after Shooting StepsonIndiana Mugshot. A man in Indiana has been arrested after allegedly shooting his stepson during a Memorial Day argument. John Gregory Hughes was with his family in Muncie when an argument broke out regarding an open back door.
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo woman who was found dead after a statewide Silver Alert likely drowned. That’s according to autopsy findings from the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Betty Stroup, 80, was the subject of a Silver Alert last week. She was found dead on Sunday, May 29, in a ditch along 1700 N. […]
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued...
