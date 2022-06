At Barton G in Miami Beach, food is both entertainment and art, and over-the-top decadence is the name of the game. The restaurant spends close to $160,000 on menu development each year with an eye toward creating highly theatrical dishes. (It helps to know their side business is designing high-energy events for blue-chip brands like BMW, Microsoft, the NFL and the PGA.) Think colorful chopped salads that arrive by wheelbarrow, Wagyu steak tartare served by a martian, a four-foot-tall upside-down ice cream cone for dessert — or a whole fried hen, served under an electric fence.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO