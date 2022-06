Do you have trouble relaxing at any point in the day? Is your mind constantly wandering and you struggle to focus? Do you feel anxious and overwhelmed, not sure what you can do to calm yourself down? You aren’t alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, over 40 million adults in the U.S. suffer from an anxiety disorder. Understanding mental health and finding ways to cope are some of the toughest battles people face today. Something that can help curb anxiety or at least calm your nerves is meditation. TRIPP is a company at the forefront of using VR technology as a platform for meditation.

