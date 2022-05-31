Oconomowoc Business News

OCONOMOWOC — Alderman Chas Schellpeper cast the lone dissenting votes on two residential and commercial development measures during last week’…. OCONOMOWOC — To say that appearances are deceiving is an understatement. Located in a nondescript building off Thompson Street, Vanguard Video…. Bank Five Nine named a...
WAUKESHA — Berg Management is reconsidering financials for a proposed 77-unit apartment along the Barstow Street hill next to City Hall. The proposed development went before the Redevelopment Authority in January. The plan is for a development to be located on the corner of Northwest Barstow Street and East North Street. The land is on one parcel at the top of the steep Barstow Street hill and one parcel at the bottom — an approximately 45-foot drop. The parcel on the top of the hill, which once was City Hall Parking, is excess land owned by the city. The parcel at the hill’s bottom is owned by Berg Management.
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wis., and York, Penn., on Monday. The company suspended operations at the plants...
OCONOMOWOC – A Common Council agenda released Thursday shows that the council may extend the city mayor's term from two years to three years. The agenda item, brought forward by Alderwoman Karen Spiegelberg, Alderman Kevin Ellis and Mayor Bob Magnus includes supporting documents that say those three elected officials believe a two-year term is an insufficient timeframe to learn the job and implement municipal projects. They are seeking to have the proposal come into effect after the next mayoral election in 2024.
HARTFORD — B & S Liquor owners Shirley Jost and her son Steve Jost are celebrating the establishment’s 40th year. On a day in 1982, Shirley’s husband, Bob, woke up and said he was done with semi truck driving, work he’d done for 19 years. At that time, they purchased their first liquor store and kept the original name, Erv’s Liquor. But, Steve had a different vision and that was to have his own storefront and name.
WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a community bank with 14 locations in Waukesha County, has hired Tim Lammers as a mortgage consultant. Lammers will be responsible for originating mortgage loans, which includes meeting with prospects, taking mortgage applications, counseling borrowers and developing relationships with Realtors, builders, financial service providers and various community groups. “We are excited to welcome Tim to the Waukesha State Bank mortgage lending team,” stated Robert B. Helvey, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president – mortgage lending manager. “His mortgage experience is a great addition as we expand our mortgage customer base.”
MEQUON — Jilly’s Car Wash owner Jon Zimmerman said he has never received as many emails as he did when he heard from Mequon residents when he was preparing to open his Glendale location. They wanted him to also open a Mequon site, he said. But now that...
NEW BERLIN — TDS Telecommunications LLC announced it is expanding its presence in Waukesha County with an all-fiber, high-speed internet network in New Berlin that will serve thousands of homes and businesses. According to a TDS press release, the network will include up to 2Gigabit residential internet, and up...
OCONOMOWOC LAKE — Unique style. Beautiful views. Pristine waters. The attributes of a lake home at 4475 Sawyer Road in Oconomowoc Lake got one Oconomowoc couple so excited that they bought the home for $6.7 million before it even went on the market. Jon Spheeris, owner of Coldwell Banker...
KEWASKUM — Amanda Strassburg, AIFD, CFD has been working in flower shops for over 20 years. Currently, she owns Consider the Lilies in West Bend, but come next fall she will be running two flower shops now that she owns Kewaskum Floral. “I’m really excited to build upon the...
OCONOMOWOC — Among other agenda items, pay raises for some city employees is a topic of consideration at Tuesday's Common Council meeting. Agenda documents from Director of Human Resources Tony Posnik say that bringing in and retaining motivated, qualified employees has become increasingly difficult in the current workplace economy. The information was released in an agenda packet on Thursday.
Sept. 27,1924 - May 24, 2022. Marjorie Wilhelmina Pepper, 97, died May 24, 2022. She was born to Joseph and Agneta Hofmann on September 27, 1924. Her parents owned a bakery in Chicago, her father doing the baking and her mother working behind the counter. Her parents and her only sibling, an older brother, Henry Hofmann, preceded her in death.
C. Brate Bryant passed away peacefully at the Avalon Square in Waukesha on May 12, 2022, at the age of 96. Brate was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on February 21, 1926, while his family was wintering in the area. He was raised in Waukesha at the Bryant home on North Barstow Street, which has been in the family for more than a century, and where his father, Henry, founded the Century Fence Company. A graduate of the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, Brate served in the United States Navy for two years prior to attending Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he was a member of Sigma Phi fraternity and sang tenor in the Cornell Glee Club. In 1950, he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Aug. 5, 1940 - April 29, 2022. Warren Jay (“Hans”) Herbrand, lifelong Waukesha resident, died Thursday, April 29, 2022, at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 81. He was born on August 5, 1940, in Waukesha, the son of Edward and Edna...
Oct. 25, 1943 - Jan. 10, 2021. Suzanne Mattie (Shuff) (Silverman) Greacen (77) of Waukesha, NYC and St. Petersburg, Florida, did it her way. We can’t say she succumbed to the cancer she fought for two and a half years because ... she never gave in. She refused to allow a disease to become her. And so, we celebrate of the life of a woman we were so blessed to know. If you were lucky enough to be one of us, we know your life was just a little more entertaining because of her.
Dec. 31, 1948 - May 20, 2022. John J. Hilt III passed away on May 20, 2022, at home in Hartford. John was born on December 31, 1948, in Racine to Jack and Delores Hilt (nee Rice). He graduated in 1967 from Vermilion High School in Vermilion, Ohio, and subsequently...
Karen Ruth Weber of Grafton passed away unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee surrounded by her three daughters and husband. Karen was born in Danville, IL, on August 23, 1949, daughter of Albert and Betty Weidenburner. Karen was a very...
Dollhouse and Miniature show runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4th at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Center, Waukesha. Event features miniature dealers from across the country with handmade and unique miniatures for dollhouses, fairy gardens and themes.
Marilyn L. Serio (nee Scherbarth) Marilyn L. Serio (nee Scherbarth) of Oconomowoc passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. Marilyn was employed many years as teller at U.S. Bank, retiring in 2000. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Nashotah and a faithful weekly volunteer at AngelsGrace Hospice for 17 years.
Sharon A. Gibb was born into eternal life May 9, 2022, at the age of 79. She is survived by sons Daniel (Jill) Neilson and Mark (Gretchen) Gibb; stepsons Timothy Gibb and Daniel Gibb; sisters Barbra (Stuart) Wilson and Patricia Hagert; brothers Tom (Jodi) Ellner and Dennis (Patsy) Ellner; grandchildren Nicholas (Stephanie) Neilson, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Neilson and Danielle Neilson, Joshua (Sarah) Gibb, Joel (Katie) Gibb, Allysa (Chad) Schowalter and Jessie Gibb, Jodi (Jon) Salte, Tracy Gibb, Lori (Brandon) Zolp, along with fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Gibb; and her parents, Erving and Lea Beth Ellner.
Elaine Leona (nee Jonas) Wacha was born into eternal life on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 86 years old surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on July 6, 1935, in Schuyler, NE, to Arnold J. Jonas and Irma C. (nee Schulte) Jonas. She grew up on a farm in Schuyler, NE, where she enjoyed the simple life with her family while attending a one-room (8 grades) country schoolhouse. She moved to town and lived with her beloved grandmother Tillie until she graduated at the age of 16, in 1952, from Schuyler High School. This is where she met the love of her life, Kennith Wacha. Elaine’s fondest memory of high school were the Saturday night dances at the local Oak Ballroom to iconic bands like Glen Miller Orchestra.
