Manning, IA

MRHC’s New CT Scanner Will Improve Patient Experience And Offer Early Cancer Screenings

By Nathan Konz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is excited to announce its latest piece of equipment, a new CT scanner, is installed and ready to begin servicing patients. The hospital’s previous scanner was more than a decade old,...

DMACC Carroll Campus Is Offering an Event Called Kick Off To Summer

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is offering an event at their Carroll campus tomorrow (Thursday) called Kick off to Summer. Participants can learn about the Last Dollar Scholarship, which allows individuals to go to school for free. The event starts at noon in the Knott Commons Area with a free lunch and a presentation. Participants will also learn how they can be eligible for programs and certifications at the DMACC Carroll Campus, such as nursing, human services, welding, etc. Individuals wanting more information can contact the DMACC Carroll Campus at 712-792-1755.
CARROLL, IA
Dobson Pipe Organ Builders Invites Community To Open House As Plans to Rebuild After 2021 Fire Move Forward

Pictured: Organ at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Chatham, Massachusetts where Panning was working the day of the fire. Nearly a year after a fire destroyed its facilities in downtown Lake City, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders is opening its doors to the community that provided an outpouring of support for the iconic musical instrument manufacturer. Dobson’s main facility was destroyed on June 15, 2021 after a malfunctioning fan ignited sawdust in a work area. Owner, John Panning, says he and many others remember that day vividly.
LAKE CITY, IA
City Of Halbur Advises Residents Of Limited Water Pressure Due To Water Main Break

City officials in Halbur are advising residents of the potential impact to water service in town resulting from a water main break. According to staff, customers may experience significantly reduced pressure in their lines. They are aware of the situation, and crews are actively working to restore full service as quickly as possible. Additional questions can be directed to Halbur City Hall by phone at 712-658-2033 or email via cityofhalbur@iowatelecom.net.
HALBUR, IA
Omaha Public Schools announces stipend for all full-time, part-time teachers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools will be offering one-time stipends for all staff in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, the district announced Wednesday. "Everybody is doing more work, with less people. It doesn't matter the office, it doesn't matter the division, there are less people who are working," said Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Family of Six Overcomes 1 in 64 Million Odds! [VIDEO]

As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
ANKENY, IA
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Out-of-state group buys 4 Des Moines multifamily developments for $65.2 million

A Florida investment group has purchased four multifamily properties located in the downtown Des Moines area including City Square Lofts (top photo) and Ballyard Lofts. City Square Lofts, 240 E. Walnut St., was developed by Hanson Co. Inc. in 2016. The project was designed by Invision Architecture. Ballyard Lofts, 350 S.W. Second St., was also a Hanson Co. project. The architect was Slingshot Architecture. Photos courtesy of Hanson Co. Inc.
DES MOINES, IA
CCSD Board Of Education Schedules Special Meeting For Thursday Evening

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education has released the agenda for a special meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) evening. The board will convene at 5:30 p.m. in the Adams Elementary School conference room with only two items on the agenda. School officials will review and approve a personnel report before entering into a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5.1.i, “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” This is a regularly scheduled superintendent evaluation that had been on the agenda for the board’s May 23 meeting, but it was postponed due to time constraints. The full June 2 agenda can be found included below.
CARROLL, IA
West Central Iowa Rural Water Has Issued A Water Watch For Manning

Customers of West Central Iowa Rural Water were put on a water watch last week to help save water for the community. The order went into effect on Thursday, May 26 and Jason Meredith, manager of rural water, says the watch is in effect because they buy a lot of their water from Denison.
DENISON, IA
Audit finds more than $12K in improper disbursements by Iowa Safe Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Safe Schools had more than $12,200 in improper disbursements over four years, according to a new report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand. Sand released the report on Wednesday detailing the improper disbursements of Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds. The Attorney Genera’s...
IOWA STATE
CRMU Lifts Boil Advisory For Coon Rapids Customers

Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities (CRMU) has lifted the boil advisory issued earlier this week. Iowa Department of Natural Resource (DNR) regulations required the order be put in place due to the potential for bacterial contamination after a standby well was activated to maintain pressures in the community’s water lines following a power outage. Test results returned clear of any contamination on Wednesday afternoon, and customers may resume using water as usual. CRMU thanks residents for their patience and understanding while the advisory was active.
Carroll Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program Kicked Off Wednesday

This week marks the opening of the Carroll Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, and the staff reminds patrons of all ages how easy it is to get registered. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” and Librarian, Diane Tracy, says their goal is to encourage readers to explore a topic or activity that is new to them.
Health
A new bill provides hope in stalling teacher shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Teacher resignations are adding up, but a bill awaiting Gov. Reynolds’ signature could help with the teacher shortage. Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest district, has 310 teachers resigning or retiring this summer. Urbandale has 67, Johnston has 65, and Waukee has 60. The legislation would help get teachers into […]
DES MOINES, IA
Ames and Story County Emergency Response Teams Issue Search Warrants on Monday at Two Locations Within the City of Ames

On Monday, members of the Ames and Story County Emergency Response teams executed search warrants at tow different locations within the city limits of Ames. A warrant was issued at 4709 Steinbeck, #4, with the other being issued at 108 Jewel Dr., #104. While conducting the search on Jewel Drive, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh of Ames, was arrested by authorities on an outstanding warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor related to an incident that occurred on May 20, 2022.
STORY COUNTY, IA
IA-39 To Close In Denison For Pavement Repairs June 9

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising western Iowa motorists Highway 39 in Denison will be temporarily closed beginning a week from today (Thursday). Pavement repair work is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 9 and continue through Tuesday, June 14, weather permitting. Iowa Highway 39 will be impassible to thru-traffic from U.S. Highway 59 to Avenue C. Vehicles can bypass the 500-foot construction zone via a detour route that utilizes Highway 59 and Arrowhead Road. DOT staff remind drivers to operate their vehicles with caution, especially near work areas, and obey posted signs and speed limits.
DENISON, IA
Pottawattamie County Crash Claims on Life

(Pottawattamie County) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:54 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 33- mile marker. The driver, 66-year-old Andrea J. Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska, was injured in the accident. Authorities say 72-year-old Delbert Barge, of North Platte, Nebraska, a passenger died at the scene.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a...
Auditor: Iowa Safe Schools misspent at least $12,000 in crime-victim funds

At least $12,000 in federal grant money for Iowa Safe Schools has been misspent, according to the state auditor. The Iowa Auditor of State’s Office issued a special-audit report Wednesday indicating the office had identified $12,202 in improper disbursements – involving $7,775 tied to altered invoices and $4,427 for improper payroll costs – by the […] The post Auditor: Iowa Safe Schools misspent at least $12,000 in crime-victim funds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
100-acre Plymouth County farm sells for $2.6M at auction

LE MARS, Iowa -- A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county. Bruce R. Brock, whose Brock Auction Company conducted the sale, said the land -- about 96.33 acres of farmland and a 3.67-acre farm place at 38625 200th St., a gravel road about 5 miles southeast of Le Mars -- sold for a total of more than $2.6 million.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA

