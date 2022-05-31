Walter L. Wenzl, 94, Nebr. City

Ronald Alan Pieratt lived a long, full, and celebrated life. He went home to be with his Lord early Monday morning, May 31, 2022 after a brief illness. Ron was born on November 26, 1931 to Adelia (Thea) Smith and Eugene Myers. He was adopted soon after by Monroe and Leona Pieratt of Vesta, NE. After a time of military service in Okinawa after WWII he returned home and worked on his family’s farm west of town. He married his sweetheart Eileen in 1951, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage last August. Ron was also a serial entrepreneur, owning multiple businesses over the years. Ron and Eileen retired to Filley, NE where he worked hard right up to the end of his days and cared for his family well.
