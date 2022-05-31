Walter L. Wenzl, 94, Nebr. City

On this Memorial Day weekend as we enter summer 2022, let us pause to remember those who have gone before us that gave all that mortality can give that we enjoy our lives today in freedom and abundance. A terrible price in blood has been paid to secure our way of life for us and for future generations. The words of President Franklin Roosevelt are as true today as they were on the eve of World War Two: "Freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved." Until the day when the world is free from tyranny, our freedom will be preserved only if Americans step forward to answer the call—and prove ourselves worthy to be free. The brave souls we remember this weekend have eternally proven their worth, and in so doing, are exemplars of our nation’s highest principles. They have earned the eternal thanks of a grateful nation.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO