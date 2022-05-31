ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Walter L. Wenzl, 94, Nebr. City

News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter L. “Walt” Wenzl, age 94 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebr. City. Walter Louis Wenzl was born on February 9, 1928 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Alois and Philomena “Minnie” (Zerbs) Wenzl. He grew up and attended school...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Ronald Pieratt, 90, of Filley

Ronald Alan Pieratt lived a long, full, and celebrated life. He went home to be with his Lord early Monday morning, May 31, 2022 after a brief illness. Ron was born on November 26, 1931 to Adelia (Thea) Smith and Eugene Myers. He was adopted soon after by Monroe and Leona Pieratt of Vesta, NE. After a time of military service in Okinawa after WWII he returned home and worked on his family’s farm west of town. He married his sweetheart Eileen in 1951, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage last August. Ron was also a serial entrepreneur, owning multiple businesses over the years. Ron and Eileen retired to Filley, NE where he worked hard right up to the end of his days and cared for his family well.
FILLEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bobcat Classic held at Nebraska City course

NEBRASKA CITY - The Peru State athletic department hosted its annual golf classic at The Golf Club at Table Creek in Nebraska City on May 27. A team captained by Kendall Niemann of Auburn won the tournament with a score of 55. Golfing with Niemann were Wayne Albury, Kevin Turner and Cody Kuszak.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Old Man River Days underway at Peru

PERU – Old Man River Days kicks off in Peru today with events Saturday and Sunday. Tonights’s events include a fish fry, 24-hour scavenger hunt, silent auction, cornhole tournament and band at 5h Street Post. Saturday’s schedule:. 6 a.m. – fishing tournament. 8 a.m. – volleyball...
PERU, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Chief of Police takes off the badge

BEATRICE – After more than three decades of leadership in law enforcement, a southeast Nebraska Police Chief is putting away the badge. Friday was the last day on the job for Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang. A retirement reception was held at police headquarters, where Mayor Stan Wirth honored Lang for his dedication to the community.
News Channel Nebraska

Wheat Variety Tour June 9th Near Fairbury

FAIRBURY - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln winter wheat variety tour for Southeast Nebraska is scheduled for Thursday, June 9th north of Fairbury. The tour will provide an opportunity for farmers and others to learn more about new winter wheat varieties and other topics relevant to wheat production. The event, sponsored...
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Body of Omaha woman missing on Missouri River found, identified

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials said Thursday that search crews had found the body of an Omaha woman reported missing along the Missouri River over the weekend. Iowa Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of 20-year-old Emma Sue Olsen at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. She was reported missing from a boat reportedly taking on water just before midnight Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Table Rock man granted probation, in theft investigation at abandoned building

BEATRICE – A 65-year-old Table Rock man will serve probation for attempted possession of burglar tools, after a judge didn’t take kindly to the way the defendant described the violation. Edward Findlay was sentenced Thursday to an 18-month probation term, after telling the judge…"Well, this has turned out...
News Channel Nebraska

City agenda includes closed session over sign

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the Rowe Safety Complex. The agenda includes recognition of Beau Lee for winning two gold medals at state track, oath of McKenna Ahrens as a new police office and a report on Nebraska City Cats trap neuter and return program.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One vehicle accident claims life of St. George, Kansas woman

BEATRICE – A northeast Kansas woman was killed in an accident near St. George, Thursday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol identifies the victim as 28-year-old Tyra Anderson. The 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving east, went off Military Trail Road for an unknown reason, and struck a tree. Anderson...
SAINT GEORGE, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Van crash forces closure of Nemaha business

NEMAHA, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska business says it will be forced to close due to a crash Thursday afternoon. According to proprietor Janet Andrew, MJ's Market in Nemaha was struck by a van, causing significant damage. Andrew said she was told the crash was due to a medical incident.
News Channel Nebraska

Judge revokes probation, sends Fairbury man to prison

BEATRICE – Probation has been revoked for a Fairbury man. 23-year-old Dalton Meyer will now serve a two-year state prison term, under the re-sentencing ordered by Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner. The convictions that led to probation were for felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor driving...
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced on meth charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court on meth charges. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Trenton D. Washington was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Update from the Jefferson County Commissioners

On this Memorial Day weekend as we enter summer 2022, let us pause to remember those who have gone before us that gave all that mortality can give that we enjoy our lives today in freedom and abundance. A terrible price in blood has been paid to secure our way of life for us and for future generations. The words of President Franklin Roosevelt are as true today as they were on the eve of World War Two: "Freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved." Until the day when the world is free from tyranny, our freedom will be preserved only if Americans step forward to answer the call—and prove ourselves worthy to be free. The brave souls we remember this weekend have eternally proven their worth, and in so doing, are exemplars of our nation’s highest principles. They have earned the eternal thanks of a grateful nation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fillmore County Sheriff investigating bank robbery in Geneva

GENEVA, NE — The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a reported bank robbery early Friday afternoon. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office tells News Channel Nebraska the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Heartland Bank in Geneva. Police say the suspect is described as...
GENEVA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rep. Smith stops in Beatrice, talks gun reform, gas prices, more with NCN

BEATRICE - A Nebraska U.S. Representative made a stop in southeast Nebraska. Congressman Adrian Smith of Nebraska's 3rd congressional district met with News Channel Nebraska at KWBE in Beatrice to talk about a number of issues facing Nebraska and the country. Those included were gun reform, gas prices, and the future of Nebraska's politics. When it comes to gun reform, Smith believes decisions should come at a community level, not from Washington.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Electrical upgrade, boulevard extension on city council agenda

FALLS CITY – The Falls City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The agenda includes animal permits for Schoenheit Street residences for two cows, horses and mini-donkey. Mayor Shawna Bindle is scheduled to appoint a budget committee and labor negotiation boards. Falls...
News Channel Nebraska

Game & Parks warning of harmful creatures invading Nebraska's lakes

NEBRASKA -- It's slimy. It's harmful. It's spreading: Zebra Mussels. The Nebraska Game and Parks is doubling inspections. They're cracking down on the growing invasive aquatic species. "Prevention is the best management," said Kristopher Stahr, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager. Stahr said the pesky creatures cut people's feet, ruin boat...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Public Library holding wine tasting to aid maker space

BEATRICE - A southeast Nebraska library in using a creative event to help one of its most creative aspects. The Beatrice Public Library is hosting a wine tasting event on Wednesday night to aid their maker space. The event is from 6-8 pm in the Norva Price Room. "The event...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska joins legal push for business' attempts to refuse same-sex couples

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a legal push urging the U.S. Supreme Court to back business owners who wish to refuse services to customers that contradict their religious beliefs, citing the First Amendment and free speech. The amicus brief initiative originated in Colorado, where the...
NEBRASKA STATE

