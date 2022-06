WARSAW — A contract for the demolition of the former Arnolt Corporation building near Argonne Road in Warsaw has been awarded to a Chicago company. During a June 3 meeting, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety awarded the contract to Green Demolition Contractors Inc., Chicago. Out of seven bids the city received for the project, Green Demolition Contractors Inc. submitted the lowest bid, totaling $178,800. The highest bid the city received was $370,000.

WARSAW, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO