Chase Dollander by the numbers ahead of Knoxville Regional

Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 nationally for ten consecutive weeks in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee enters NCAA Tournament play as the No. 1 overall seed. The Vols won the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament championship.

NCAA Regionals are slated to start June 3, while Super Regionals are scheduled to begin June 9.

Th 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at Tennessee player stats.

Below are stats for Vols’ starting pitcher Chase Dollander ahead of the NCAA Tournament’s Knoxville Regional. The Knoxville Regional will take place June 3-6 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire