ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Chase Dollander by the numbers ahead of Knoxville Regional

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6Swd_0fvu0UDO00

Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 nationally for ten consecutive weeks in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee enters NCAA Tournament play as the No. 1 overall seed. The Vols won the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament championship.

NCAA Regionals are slated to start June 3, while Super Regionals are scheduled to begin June 9.

Th 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at Tennessee player stats.

Below are stats for Vols’ starting pitcher Chase Dollander ahead of the NCAA Tournament’s Knoxville Regional. The Knoxville Regional will take place June 3-6 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJm4Q_0fvu0UDO00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x70aF_0fvu0UDO00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPeGe_0fvu0UDO00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BqiX_0fvu0UDO00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138duc_0fvu0UDO00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38p0lH_0fvu0UDO00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more. […]
CROSSVILLE, TN
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
WJHL

USGS: Earthquake recorded near TN/NC state line

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A small earthquake shook Western North Carolina near Carter County Saturday night. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Mitchell County, roughly five and a half miles east of Bakersville. The USGS’ interactive map shows the earthquake’s point of origin right along the Mitchell […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
WJHL

TBI: Body of Johnson City woman found at Beauty Spot

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The body of a Johnson City woman was found at the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A release from the TBI states that just after midnight, a woman’s body was discovered “just off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty […]
WJHL

Greeneville High School principal resigns ‘effective immediately’

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville High School officials are on the hunt for a new principal after a short-term resignation left the position open. According to a press release and Greeneville City Schools (GCS) officials, Martin McDonald resigned from his position Tuesday morning “effective immediately.” “We thank Mr. McDonald for his service,” the release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport woman killed in S Holston Lake boat crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a boating accident Monday evening. According to a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, a deck boat carrying three people collided with a personal watercraft carrying two passengers around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. The operator […]
bbbtv12.com

Shooting in Roane County leaves one dead, one injured

On May 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Jones Rd in Rockwood in reference to someone being shot. When Deputies arrived, they found that the initial victim, a 58-year-old-male, had been transported to Roane Medical Center via private vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies were able to determine that the wife was the suspect in the shooting but when she was later found she was deceased, inside the residence. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting the investigation into the shooting.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Nelson
WBIR

KCSO identifies drowning victim in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who drowned in West Knox County Friday night as 26-year-old James Barnewell of Knoxville. The incident took place in the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive. Authorities said they responded to a call from Barnewell's family saying...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

TBI Investigating Female Body Found At Beauty Spot

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is probing the discovery of a Johnson City woman’s body found at Beauty Spot, located on Unaka Mountain in Unicoi County. The body of 48 year old Athena Saunders was found near a gravel road near the popular attraction on Monday. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the TBI in the active investigation. Our newsroom has reached out to the TBI for additional comments and are awaiting a response.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDEF

Athens man charged with raping a juvenile at a city park

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – A man has been charged with raping a juvenile at a city park in Athens on Wednesday. A police affidavit says the victim was walking with some other kids near Ingleside School. They split up and the teen decided to go to Knox Park. He...
ATHENS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy