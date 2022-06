Allison “Suzanne” Harmeling, 38 of Southern Pines, passed away surrounded by her family on May 30, 2022 after a courageous battle from cancer. She was born on May 8, 1984 in Cheraw, South Carolina to Michael Kenneth Graham and Sheila Ashburn Graham. Suzanne was a free spirit that loved yoga, hiking and camping at the beach and mountains. She was definitely a “modern day hippie” that loved nature and everything outdoors. She was an avid animal rescuer that fostered numerous animals over the years. She was a true friend to many and especially the “6 Amigos” who were friends since high school and her soul “bestie” sister. A devoted wife, daughter, sister and aunt, Suzanne will be missed by all that knew her.

