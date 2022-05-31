Crop Is In The Ground As Carroll County Family Gears Up For Second Annual Sunflower Fundraiser For St. Anthony Cancer Center

Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is excited to announce its latest piece of equipment, a new CT scanner, is installed and ready to begin servicing patients. The hospital’s previous scanner was more than a decade old, having been installed in 2010 and brought to their new facility in 2014. In addition to higher resolution images and lower radiation exposure, the machine makes the experience easier for patients through reduced noise, lessened breath-hold times, faster exam times, and more. It also provides the means to communicate with non-English speakers or young children through scan process demonstrations to ensure the patient understands what is being asked of them. Radiology Director, Linda Croghan, says, “Previously, some patients had to be referred to other locations to receive CT services due to the aging technology. With this new machine, we have not had to refer anyone to other facilities in order to receive higher-quality scans.” The equipment will also allow MRHC staff to offer early detection cancer screenings in Manning once their radiology department is fully staffed.

MANNING, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO