ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IA

Crop Is In The Ground As Carroll County Family Gears Up For Second Annual Sunflower Fundraiser For St. Anthony Cancer Center

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Carroll County family’s impromptu fundraiser for the St. Anthony Cancer Center is making a return later this summer. Mark and Tami Nepple, who live just east of Mt. Carmel, raise various plants on their property, including sunflowers. According to Mark, his family has...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

DMACC Carroll Campus Is Offering an Event Called Kick Off To Summer

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is offering an event at their Carroll campus tomorrow (Thursday) called Kick off to Summer. Participants can learn about the Last Dollar Scholarship, which allows individuals to go to school for free. The event starts at noon in the Knott Commons Area with a free lunch and a presentation. Participants will also learn how they can be eligible for programs and certifications at the DMACC Carroll Campus, such as nursing, human services, welding, etc. Individuals wanting more information can contact the DMACC Carroll Campus at 712-792-1755.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders Invites Community To Open House As Plans to Rebuild After 2021 Fire Move Forward

Pictured: Organ at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Chatham, Massachusetts where Panning was working the day of the fire. Nearly a year after a fire destroyed its facilities in downtown Lake City, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders is opening its doors to the community that provided an outpouring of support for the iconic musical instrument manufacturer. Dobson’s main facility was destroyed on June 15, 2021 after a malfunctioning fan ignited sawdust in a work area. Owner, John Panning, says he and many others remember that day vividly.
LAKE CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll American Legion Seeks Public’s Help For Flag Removal Tonight At Carroll Cemetery

The Carroll American Legion is seeking the public’s help in removing flags from the Carroll City Cemetery later today (Tuesday). Veterans and volunteers were in the process of removing the more than 1,400 flags last night (Monday) when a sudden burst of rain swept through town, putting a damper on the takedown plan. Instead, the American Legion will reconvene at 5 p.m. at the cemetery’s north entrance to complete the removal. Residents interested in helping out are asked to meet there at that time.
CARROLL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SUX Pride to honor family with Cole McClure Braveheart Award after tragic loss

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family is turning a tragic loss into hope for others in honor of a son, brother, friend and ally. One local pride group in Siouxland is introducing a new award in his honor. "He was always very precocious and mischievous, but that carried through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, IA
Local
Iowa Society
1380kcim.com

Carroll Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program Kicked Off Wednesday

This week marks the opening of the Carroll Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, and the staff reminds patrons of all ages how easy it is to get registered. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” and Librarian, Diane Tracy, says their goal is to encourage readers to explore a topic or activity that is new to them.
1380kcim.com

Mary Ellen Van Horn of rural Glidden

Mary Ellen Van Horn, age 84, of rural Glidden passed away on May 30, 2022 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Glidden, with Pastor Mike Salati of Bethel Baptist Church of Carroll officiating. Music will be provided by John Van Horn. Casket bearers will be Jim Gorby, Mike Michaelson, Rebecca Luetje, Jarred Luetje, Cody Michaelson, and Noah Michaelson. Jacob Luetje will be an honorary pallbearer.
KCCI.com

New center will streamline emergency medical services for Des Moines hospital

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne Central Iowa is unveiling its new communications center and ambulance headquarters Wednesday. The MercyOne Communications Center will allow for all of MercyOne’s EMS operations and training to be centralized. MercyOne says prior to this new communications center, dispatch was spread over three...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Sunflowers#Gears#Charity
1380kcim.com

West Central Iowa Rural Water Has Issued A Water Watch For Manning

Customers of West Central Iowa Rural Water were put on a water watch last week to help save water for the community. The order went into effect on Thursday, May 26 and Jason Meredith, manager of rural water, says the watch is in effect because they buy a lot of their water from Denison.
DENISON, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Out-of-state group buys 4 Des Moines multifamily developments for $65.2 million

A Florida investment group has purchased four multifamily properties located in the downtown Des Moines area including City Square Lofts (top photo) and Ballyard Lofts. City Square Lofts, 240 E. Walnut St., was developed by Hanson Co. Inc. in 2016. The project was designed by Invision Architecture. Ballyard Lofts, 350 S.W. Second St., was also a Hanson Co. project. The architect was Slingshot Architecture. Photos courtesy of Hanson Co. Inc.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Adam Nepple of Vail

Mass of Christian Burial for 34-year-old Adam Nepple of Vail will be held 10:30 A.M, Saturday. June 4 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the Vail Cemetery in Vail. Friends may call from 5-7 P.M., Friday, June 3 at St. Ann Catholic Church. He passed away Tuesday, May 31 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
VAIL, IA
1380kcim.com

MRHC’s New CT Scanner Will Improve Patient Experience And Offer Early Cancer Screenings

Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is excited to announce its latest piece of equipment, a new CT scanner, is installed and ready to begin servicing patients. The hospital’s previous scanner was more than a decade old, having been installed in 2010 and brought to their new facility in 2014. In addition to higher resolution images and lower radiation exposure, the machine makes the experience easier for patients through reduced noise, lessened breath-hold times, faster exam times, and more. It also provides the means to communicate with non-English speakers or young children through scan process demonstrations to ensure the patient understands what is being asked of them. Radiology Director, Linda Croghan, says, “Previously, some patients had to be referred to other locations to receive CT services due to the aging technology. With this new machine, we have not had to refer anyone to other facilities in order to receive higher-quality scans.” The equipment will also allow MRHC staff to offer early detection cancer screenings in Manning once their radiology department is fully staffed.
MANNING, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Eleven months after woman is found dead in a ‘puddle of blood,’ care facility is fined

An Iowa nursing home where a resident was found dead in a pool of blood last summer after a series of falls has been fined $18,000 by the state. Reports from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals indicate that on June 11, 2021, a worker at the Exira Care Center in Audubon County found […] The post Eleven months after woman is found dead in a ‘puddle of blood,’ care facility is fined appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

100-acre Plymouth County farm sells for $2.6M at auction

LE MARS, Iowa -- A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county. Bruce R. Brock, whose Brock Auction Company conducted the sale, said the land -- about 96.33 acres of farmland and a 3.67-acre farm place at 38625 200th St., a gravel road about 5 miles southeast of Le Mars -- sold for a total of more than $2.6 million.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Elk Horn Motorcyclist Killed In Three-Vehicle Accident On Memorial Day In Cass County

One driver was killed and a passenger injured following a three-vehicle accident near the Cass County Freedom Rock Monday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Iowa Highway 25, nearly three miles north of Greenfield. Authorities say a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by 56-year-old Jay Douglas Thysen of Elk Horn, was traveling southbound on Highway 25 and had stopped to make a left turn. A southbound 2012 Nissan Versa, driven by 20-year-old Liam Edison Reinier of West Des Moines, failed to notice the stopped motorcycle and collided with the rear of the Thysen bike. The collision pushed the motorcycle into the rear driver’s side of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 41-year-old Nicole Marie Elizabeth Lindberg of Greenfield. Thysen was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen of Elk Horn, was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries.
CASS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

City Of Halbur Advises Residents Of Limited Water Pressure Due To Water Main Break

City officials in Halbur are advising residents of the potential impact to water service in town resulting from a water main break. According to staff, customers may experience significantly reduced pressure in their lines. They are aware of the situation, and crews are actively working to restore full service as quickly as possible. Additional questions can be directed to Halbur City Hall by phone at 712-658-2033 or email via cityofhalbur@iowatelecom.net.
HALBUR, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman set fire to building near State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is charged with arson after police said she set a building on fire. According to court documents, 25-year-old Cheyenne Hetherington was seen pouring gasoline on a structure located on East University Avenue near the State Fairgrounds. She then set it on fire.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.

Comments / 0

Community Policy