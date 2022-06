MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 20 an unidentified animal sighting was reported to the McAllen Police Department. An image of the sighting was taken and provided to the department. The sighting was reported in the area of North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue. According to authorities, McAllen Animal Control Specialists have searched the area […]

MCALLEN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO