ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

I went to see the world's tallest trees in California's Redwood National Park. Here are 7 things that surprised me.

By Abby Armato
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ph7Ec_0fvtzoqr00
The Redwood National and State Parks are located in Northern California.

Abby Armato; William Sheahan

  • I'm a Midwesterner who visited California's Redwood National and State Parks for the first time.
  • The parks were pretty accessible by car since US Highway 101 runs through them.
  • Coast redwoods are the tallest trees in the world, and they are mind-blowing in person.
Visiting the Redwood National and State Parks has been a longtime goal of mine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zc1AP_0fvtzoqr00
Coast redwoods are formally known as Sequoia sempervirens.

William Sheahan

One of only 24 UNESCO-designated world-heritage sites in the US , California's Redwood National and State Parks are full of coast redwoods, the tallest trees on the planet that are the last of a 160-million-year-old species.

The area is so scenic that it's served as the real-life backdrop for several film franchises, such as "Star Wars" and "Jurassic Park."

Ever since I was a kid in the suburbs of flat Illinois, I was entranced by images of the coastal red forests with towering trees.

I recently visited as an adult, and the stunning park did not disappoint.

What many people colloquially call Redwood National Park is actually comprised of three state parks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUyqQ_0fvtzoqr00
The coast redwoods are not confined to one park or forest.

William Sheahan

I didn't originally know that the site's full name is Redwood National and State Parks, a collection of three state parks along Northern California's coastline on the ancestral homelands of the Yurok Tribe and the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation .

There are other state parks that neighbor the borders but aren't officially in them. With their own incredible flora and fauna, they feature classic attractions I'd been told to visit, such as Avenue of the Giants in Humboldt Redwoods State Park.

I gave up trying to keep track of boundaries and lost myself in the beauty of the surrounding forests.

The depths of the parks were shockingly accessible by car.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THA6q_0fvtzoqr00
Some roads were paved while others weren't.

Abby Armato

The immersive drive to and through the state parks was magical.

US Highway 101 runs through the parks, connecting the many campsites and trailheads. The towering trees closely hugged the edges of the road.

Off of the highway , huge tree trunks cut into the unpaved service roads and made the way even narrower. We were so close that I could touch their ancient bark from the car window.

Avenue of the Giants felt like a happy medium between the busy highway and the bumpy service roads. Driving down the paved route felt like traveling through a lush tunnel with walls of red bark and a sun-dappled, green roof.

The size of the coast redwoods blew my mind.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gceye_0fvtzoqr00
I didn't expect the ancient trees to be this large.

Abby Armato

With names like Big Tree Wayside and Grove of the Titans dotting the park map, I had some pretty high expectations for the height of these coast redwoods — yet their actual size still baffled me.

The average redwood we photographed could only be captured in a vertical panoramic, and I could literally walk through a hollowed, fallen trunk on the trail.

We even drove my Subaru Outback through one standing redwood that straddled the road with a hole in its trunk.

They were also right next to each other, and being surrounded by hundreds of these massive mammoths left me in total awe.

But there are other amazing trees in the park, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNZKg_0fvtzoqr00
I also saw huge Douglas firs and red cedars.

Abby Armato

Ever since seeing a travel poster that exclusively featured the iconic coast redwoods when I was younger, I'd assumed they were the only tree in the park. That was false advertising.

Although the coast redwoods are the most unique tree to the area, there were a plethora of other species nestled among them. This varied and complex ecosystem was even more beautiful to experience .

I saw giant Douglas firs with rough bark like dragon scales, thick western red cedars that rivaled the ruddy color of the redwoods, and madrone trees that looked like they were painted.

I encountered a real-life banana slug.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiVVQ_0fvtzoqr00
I never thought I'd see a banana slug in the wild.

William Sheahan

I had only heard of banana slugs in reference to the UC Santa Cruz mascot , so I never thought I'd encounter one in the wild , despite the signage throughout the park that referenced them.

So when I looked down and saw a small yellow slime lumbering down the path, I did a double-take and whisper-shouted to my hiking partner to stop.

The slug and I made "eye" contact, their antennaed eyes swiveling up to meet my human ones, and my heart swelled with love.

Excited to meet another — and anxious not to accidentally step on one — I spent a lot of my trip staring down at the path, intently looking for banana slugs.

There are poisonous plants along the trails.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrnA3_0fvtzoqr00
I later noticed a lot of poison hemlock along the trail.

Abby Armato

The first evening, one of my traveling companions thought he found a wild carrot plant. Using our favorite plant-identifier apps, we discovered it was poison hemlock just as he started chewing the leaves.

He immediately spat the plant out and rinsed his mouth in the river, but we were all a little on edge.

The rangers at our campsite recommended calling poison control, who gave my traveling companion a hard time but ultimately said he was going to be fine.

This was a fair mistake — wild carrot plants are delicious and visually similar — but I was surprised by how much poison hemlock I later noticed growing along the trails.

The ground-bound flora in Fern Canyon is equally as magical as the towering trees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPwf7_0fvtzoqr00
Fern Canyon is a stunning, mossy ravine.

Abby Armato

Fern Canyon is full of stunning sites, so much so it was the backdrop of "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

I followed a creek upstream to the gully, using a smattering of rocks and mossy logs as a dry path. My hiking boots were soaking wet from a failed jump, but I couldn't be grumpy once I turned into the ravine.

Hundreds of emerald-green ferns covered the walls, arching like leafy waterfalls and absorbing every sound except for the rushing creek and trickling water between their roots.

Clambering over fallen mossy trees, I was completely enveloped in the beauty of the park.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Independent

Bison gores woman and tosses her 10 feet in the air after she approached it at Yellowstone National Park

A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet (3 metres) before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho. Her condition was not immediately clear.Park officials say it’s the first reported...
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redwoods National Park#National Parks#Redwood National Park#California State Parks#Sequoia#Unesco
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
The Independent

Bodies found in drought-depleted Lake Mead could be linked to gangsters, say mob experts

First he heard about the body in the barrel.Next he heard that it was murder.And then Geoffrey Schumacher – along with fellow gangster historians and enthusiasts learning the news coming out of a shrinking Lake Mead – thought of one thing: the mob.“This topic is on the lips of everybody in this town,” Mr Schumacher, vice president of exhibits and programs at Las Vegas’ Mob Museum, tells The Independent. “Anywhere I go – especially me – people want to talk about it and speculate about it.“There’s something about solving an old mystery that appeals to people. And it hearkens back...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lonelyplanet.com

Arizona's Havasu Falls closed to visitors for the remainder of 2022

Those hoping to get a permit to hike to the halcyon blue-green waters of Havasu Falls on the Havasupai land in Arizona will have to wait another year as the tribal council has announced its lands will stay closed to visitors until 2023. In an announcement on its website, the...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
Insider

Insider

436K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy