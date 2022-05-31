ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea's Valuation of Romelu Lukaku Revealed Amid Inter Milan Interest

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea's valuation of Romelu Lukaku has been revealed amid interest from Inter Milan, with a potential return being discussed.

The former Inter star had a fairly inconsistent season upon his return to Chelsea, spending time out of the team after a controversial interview in December.

As per La Repubblica, via Sempre Inter , Lukaku's valuation has been revealed as Chelsea could be open to a sale.

The report states that Chelsea will allow Lukaku to leave on loan with a purchase obligation of €70 million.

The Blues brought Lukaku in for £97.5 million, or €115 million, from Inter last summer and will not wish to let him leave at a 'substantial loss'.

Thomas Tuchel's men will request a paid loan of €23 million containing a purchase obligation for €70 million.

The report continues to state that the Serie A side cannot afford a permanent move for their former star, and must instead try to convince Chelsea to allow him to leave on loan this summer .

Inter are also thinking of offering Stefan de Vrij as part of the deal , but it is unclear as to whether Chelsea would accept this amid their defensive rebuild this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart at the end of their contracts in June, with the Blues not holding any reported interest in de Vrij.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Lukaku, who could return to Italy in the summer.

Tottenham's Italian job! Boss Antonio Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici transformed Spurs with the signings of Serie A stars Bentancur and Kulusevksi - now having signed Ivan Perisic, could they raid Juventus again for Weston McKennie?

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is building a top team in north London - and he's doing it by adding several players every year who have impressed in Italy. Among these are the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski; both were not featuring for Juventus, both were not the club's plan A in the January transfer market but both benefited from Antonio Conte's extraordinary revitalising impact.
Made in Milan: Serie A winner Fikayo Tomori has his sights set on World Cup glory with England after picking the brains of Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Fikayo Tomori enters the room with a bounce in his step. Unsurprisingly. It's been a memorable few weeks for the central defender having played an integral role in helping AC Milan win their first Serie A title since 2011 and earning an England recall for the Nations League fixtures against Hungary, Germany and Italy off the back of his performances at the San Siro.
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

