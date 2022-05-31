ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami International Airport Passenger Count Up 92% In First Months Of 2022

By 4 Comments
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami International Airport released statistics today showing a major increase in passenger volume for the first few months of 2022. In total,...

With Record Passenger Numbers, Miami International Airport Working On Renovation & Expansion

Miami International Airport is working on renovation and expansion as it experiences some of its fastest growth ever, with record passenger numbers this year. In January, Miami-Dade commissioners approved a $22m, 5-year contract, split between four architectural/engineering firms: Carty Architecture, Leo A. Daly Company, Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., and EXP US Services, Inc.
WSVN-TV

Storm causes travel nightmare in South Florida

(WSVN) - The storm has caused a travel nightmare for several South Florida airports. All day Friday there have been reports of flight cancellations and delays. At Miami International Airport, there has been 43 canceled arrivals and canceled departures. There are currently no delays. Meanwhile, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport,...
NBC Miami

Weather, Operational Issues Causing Flight Cancellations at South Florida Airports

Travelers who came to South Florida for the Memorial Day weekend are finding that it may take longer to get back home due to flights being canceled. As of Monday night, 240 flights had been canceled and 168 were delayed at Miami International Airport. A total of five flights were canceled and close to 140 were delayed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
southdadenewsleader.com

Father's Day Fishing Cruise

Enjoy a Father’s Day Fishing Cruise on Sunday, June 19th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Pelican Island Skipper pontoon boat will depart from Deering Estate for a three-hour catch and release fishing trip. Deering Estate staff will educate guests on fishing techniques, sea birds and sea mammals.
BOCANEWSNOW

IS TIDAL COVE WATER PARK SAFE? Marriott Not Commenting, Aventura Official Silent

Tidal Cove Water Park, At JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, Is Popular. But Is It Safe? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher AVENTURA, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura has become one of the most popular attractions for families in South Florida. Located at the […] The article IS TIDAL COVE WATER PARK SAFE? Marriott Not Commenting, Aventura Official Silent appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
CBS Miami

Distribution centers hand out sandbags ahead of tropical system in Miami

MIAMI - As South Floridians prepare for tropical rains, City of Miami officials have set up sandbag distribution sites to help residents with flood mitigation.City and county officials have been preparing for days for the potential flooding caused by heavy rain in a short period of time. The South Water Management District began releasing hundreds of billions of gallons of water from canals to help with drainage. In the City of Miami, two sandbag distribution sites were set up for residents. Residents can pick up sandbags from Grapeland Park, as well as the Little Haiti Soccer Park through 7:30 pm Friday. Each vehicle is allowed to have up to 12 bags. "Last time we had so much water, we had water go into my garage and I want to protect my home," said Peggy Jimenez, who went to the Grapeland Park site. "No matter where you come from City of Miami, across the town, we're open to everyone. We're trying to fill up as many cars as we can," said Drolin Celestin, Manager of Little Haiti Soccer Park. 
thenextmiami.com

First Look At Newly Completed Car-Free 31-Story Yotelpad In Downtown Miami

Downtown Miami’s Yotel hotel is opening to guests tomorrow (June 1) for the first time. The hotel is part of the Yotelpad Miami tower, which notably sold all residential units quickly, despite being built without any parking garage. A Metromover station is across the street. Yotelpad Miami includes 231...
thenextmiami.com

Full List Of Every Property Controlled By Genting In Downtown Miami

Here is a full list of every property owned by Genting in downtown Miami, according to their recent annual report. 1 plot of building land (approximately .25 acres, valued on Genting’s books at approximately $12m) 5-story Omni Office Building (approximately 1,294,995 square feet of building, valued on Genting’s books...
blackchronicle.com

Miami-Dade Closings – CBS Miami

An entire itemizing of all closings and openings for Miami-Dade County. We accept info from corporations, organizations and authorities sources. The knowledge will seemingly be posted on this internet web page and in addition will probably be made accessible all through CBS4 dwell safety. CBSMiami.com and CBS4 makes use of...
Click10.com

What’s closing because of the weather this weekend?

All Broward County campgrounds, rental halls, shelters, natural areas, marinas, and water parks as well as Deerfield Island will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 4, 2022, due to potential high winds and flooding from Tropical Cyclone One. Check Broward County tropical storm updates here. The city of...
miamilaker.com

Auto dealer, philanthropist Gus Machado dies

Entrepreneur Gus Machado arrived in the United States from Cuba when he was 15, received his education in America and became a renowned auto dealer and philanthropist who donated to 47 health care and charity organizations during his lifetime. Machado, of Miami, was 87 when he died on May 16.
