Car crash kills police officer known for his ‘continual laughter,’ Georgia cops say

A Georgia police officer known for his “continual laughter” was killed in a car crash over Memorial Day weekend, officials said.

Rodney Steed had worked in law enforcement for decades before his death on Sunday, May 29, according to the Union City Police Department.

The Atlanta-area department said the 57-year-old died from injuries he suffered during an off-duty crash.

“Officer Steed passing is a tough loss for our agency as his spirit and continual laughter remains an integral part of our daily lives serving and protecting the citizens and visitors of Union City,” police wrote on Facebook.

Also sharing an emotional post was Carlotta Harrell, who said Steed was her only brother.

“He served this country and his community with Honor, Dignity and Integrity,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “He was always there to support me and all our family in whatever we had going on.”

Steed is remembered as a dad and husband who was a football fan. Harrell said she was proud of her brother, whose unexpected death left her “beyond heartbroken.”

“I also am retired law enforcement, so it’s kind of part of the family,” Harrell told McClatchy News in a phone interview. “We’ve always been raised to serve others and to give back.”

Officials said Steed had retired from the U.S. military and worked for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years. He had been with Union City police since 2017 and most recently served in the court services division.

After the sudden loss, the nearby Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said it was sending “condolences and prayers to the family and colleagues of Officer Rodney J. Steed and the Union City Police Department .”

