Michigan City, IN

Northwest Indiana RDA Public Hearings on Proposed Transit Development Districts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Region transportation news, the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has announced two public hearings to get comments on the...

Bridge Work, Concrete Restoration Project on I-65 in Lake County to Include Ridge Road Ramp Closures

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley is set to begin a $25.59 million concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck overlay project on I-65 between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80/94. The work between Gary and Merrillville will begin with overnight lane closures on or after Thursday, June 9 to set up the new maintenance of traffic. Starting on or after the morning of June 10, three travel lanes will be open to traffic but will be shifted to make room for the work zone. The ramp from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and ramp from Ridge Road to I-65 northbound will be closed through early September. Motorists should follow the marked detours, which will utilize I-80/94, State Road 53/Broadway and 61st Avenue. Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns in the area through fall 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Pinhook Bog Open House at Indiana Dunes National Park

Region residents are invited to take a self-guided hike into Pinhook Bog on Saturday, June 4, 11, and 18 from 9 am to 12 noon at Indiana Dunes National Park. Park officials say rangers and volunteers will be stationed along the trail to help visitors understand this unique remnant of the last ice age. Allow one hour to walk the trail and tour this quaking bog.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Volunteers Sought to Help Make Special Pillows for Patients

In Hobart, St. Mary Medical Center is looking for sewing volunteers. The hospital on South Lake Park Avenue said they’re seeking volunteers to work from the comfort of their home to make pillows each month for patients having thoracic and open-heart surgeries. These pillows will be used as a splint to be held against chest incisions and help relieve some of patients’ pain as they heal. The time spent sewing will be recognized as volunteer hours, and materials will be provided. For more information on how to help, contact the Department of Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011.
HOBART, IN
Humane Society of Hobart Receives Grant from National Nonprofit

In Hobart, The Humane Society of Hobart says it is set to receive a $40,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love. A check presentation will be held during a special celebration of pet families at the Portage Petco Tuesday, June 14 at 11:00 am. The event will include refreshments, Petco Love Lost Registration, and more. The retailer says Petco Love Lost is a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets. “The Humane Society of Hobart is honored and grateful to receive this lifesaving investment that is a lifeline for homeless pets and pet families in need in our community,” says Jennifer Webber, Executive Director of HSH. “The support of Petco Love means we are able to provide shelter to homeless pets, keep more pet families together, reunite more lost pets with their owners, and provide vital resources and veterinary services to those that need it most.” For more information about The Humane Society of Hobart, visit www.hshobart.org . Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org .
HOBART, IN

