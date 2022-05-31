Northwest Indiana RDA Public Hearings on Proposed Transit Development Districts

In Hobart, The Humane Society of Hobart says it is set to receive a $40,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love. A check presentation will be held during a special celebration of pet families at the Portage Petco Tuesday, June 14 at 11:00 am. The event will include refreshments, Petco Love Lost Registration, and more. The retailer says Petco Love Lost is a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets. “The Humane Society of Hobart is honored and grateful to receive this lifesaving investment that is a lifeline for homeless pets and pet families in need in our community,” says Jennifer Webber, Executive Director of HSH. “The support of Petco Love means we are able to provide shelter to homeless pets, keep more pet families together, reunite more lost pets with their owners, and provide vital resources and veterinary services to those that need it most.” For more information about The Humane Society of Hobart, visit www.hshobart.org . Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org .

HOBART, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO