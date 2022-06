The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $15.875 million grant that will support the development of intercity passenger rail service between Orlando and Tampa. The funds, according to a press release, come from the agency’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program and will be matched by Brightline, a privately held transportation company that has already developed passenger rail service between Miami and West Palm Beach. Brightline is in the midst of building an extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando, which is expected to be complete at the end of 2022 and carry passengers in 2023.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO