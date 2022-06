JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has lost a retired law enforcement colonel who served 35 years with the agency. “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Colonel Donnell Berry,” MHP said in an online statement. “Col. Berry served as Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 5 years. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.”

