In Hobart, St. Mary Medical Center is looking for sewing volunteers. The hospital on South Lake Park Avenue said they’re seeking volunteers to work from the comfort of their home to make pillows each month for patients having thoracic and open-heart surgeries. These pillows will be used as a splint to be held against chest incisions and help relieve some of patients’ pain as they heal. The time spent sewing will be recognized as volunteer hours, and materials will be provided. For more information on how to help, contact the Department of Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011.

HOBART, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO