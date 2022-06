Review the legal requirements and financial commitment of starting a business with your teen to help them get their idea off the ground. Today’s teenagers may be more entrepreneurial than generations before them. A recent survey by EY Ripples and JA Worldwide found that 53% of Gen Z participants hope to run their own businesses within the next ten years. Whether it’s starting a seasonal summer business or working on a side hustle in their free time, teenagers are primed and ready to become founders, owners, and entrepreneurs.

KIDS ・ 5 HOURS AGO