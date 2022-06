As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Jaxon Player is a fifth-year senior defensive lineman from Waco Midway. Player entered the transfer portal after his senior season at Tulsa University. Dave Aranda was able to bring the Waco native back home to finish his collegiate career as a Bear. Player was arguably one of the best transfer portal additions in the country, and he chose to come to Baylor not only to play in his hometown but to play for a defensive-minded coach. He is also planning on getting a degree in management.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO