ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ORR students plan mental health walk in Marion

By Gillian English
theweektoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Levasseur, the president of Old Rochester Regional High School’s Mental Health Club, only had intentions to attend a Mental Health Walk, not to organize one. But when the closest event she could find was in New York, she had a thought. “Why not just plan my own?”...

sippican.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Teacher Is a Serious Role Model for Students

Miss Kate Wahle is a fifth-grade teacher at Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford. “Ms. Wahle goes above and beyond the call of action. In addition to leading English and Social Studies classes for the 5th Graders at Nativity Prep, she also coaches the sailing and volleyball teams, coordinates all advising efforts within the school, and recently collaborated with local efforts to paint a mural in the south side of New Bedford despite already having a loaded schedule. Ms. Wahle is the exact person you would want in front of your students. She is caring, well-planned, thorough, and sincere in everything she does. She works well with her coworkers and advocates for her students day in and day out.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Meet the prom-enaders before ORR prom

MATTAPOISETT — Under spectacular sunny skies, Old Rochester Regional High School students took photos, exchanged hugs and shared a moment at the school Tuesday, May 31 before heading to their prom in Newport, R.I. Before that, they participated in the promenade, where prom-goers were introduced to an overflowing auditorium...
NEWPORT, RI
theweektoday.com

Students jump for joy on Senior Picnic Day

MATTAPOISETT — Seniors at Old Rochester Regional High School take a celebratory leap in front of a school bus at Ned’s Point during Senior Picnic Day. The celebration was held May 20 and was one of a series of events that celebrate the accomplishments of ORR seniors. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orr#Mental Health Club#Mental Health Walk#The Select Board
ABC6.com

Southcoast Health makes changes to COVID testing locations

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Southcoast Health is making changes to its COVID testing locations starting Tuesday. The test collection trailers at south coast’s hospitals closed over the weekend. The provider is transitioning to other locations at patient care centers in Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, and Wareham.
FALL RIVER, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham High class of ‘62 hosts reunion

The Wareham High School Class of 1962 will hold a reunion in honor of the 60th anniversary of their graduation on Wednesday, June 22. The event will be held at noon at Lindsey’s Restaurant at 3138 Cranberry Highway. Classmates and guests are invited to attend. Attendees will be able...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Those getting free vaccines to receive up to a $100 gift card to Market Basket at one of eight clinics

FALL RIVER, Mass. (June 1, 2022) – The City of Fall River will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday and Saturday in June at Market Basket. As part of a special promotion, everyone who gets their first vaccine dose at these clinics will receive a $100 grocery store gift card, and individuals getting a second dose or a booster will receive a $25 gift card, while supplies last. The clinic is a collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and is free to everyone 5 and older. No ID or proof of health insurance is required.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Student threatens to shoot up elementary school in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The superintendent in Warwick confirmed that an elementary school student threatened to shoot up Lippitt Elementary School over the weekend. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told ABC 6 News Tuesday that the student wrote in a chat Saturday afternoon, with other students, saying that he was going to “shoot up” the school.
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Police: ‘Follow an “If you care, leave it there.” policy when finding baby animals’

“This sweet fawn was found waiting for her mother – who sadly never returned for her. She is just one day old. While based on the circumstances surrounding this particular fawn, she was truly orphaned, however, this case serves as a good opportunity to remind folks that more often than not, young wildlife should remain where it is found. Wildlife officials say, “If you care, leave it there”.
DEDHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Middle School to host art, talent show

The Wareham Middle School will host an art and talent show celebrating the end of the school year from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The art show will be open in the school’s library from 5 to 5:30 p.m. From there, art enthusiasts will proceed to...
wgbh.org

Bullying on the rise in Boston schools

Bullying complaints in Boston Public Schools are on the rise, with parents from East Boston to Roslindale and schools in between saying the problems are upsetting and disrupting student learning. District data shows more than an 80% increase in complaints to 440 so far this year, compared to the 243...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Library plans June tech classes

During the month of June, the Wareham Free Library will host several stand-alone technology classes alongside a drop-in session for those looking for help accessing the library’s digital resources. On Monday, June 6, head to the Main Library at 10:30 a.m. to learn how to research genealogy through the...
theweektoday.com

Select Board reads proclamations for Pride Month, Race Amity Day

Members of the Select Board read aloud two proclamations honoring Race Amity Day and Pride Month during their Tuesday night meeting. Member Ron Besse read the town’s proclamation of Race Amity Day, which is honored throughout Massachusetts. The governor annually issues a proclamation designating the second Sunday in June as Massachusetts Race Amity Day after a state law was enacted in 2015.
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Town of Westport to take actions, including arming buildings, in wake of Uvalde tragedy

The Town of Westport has decided to take action after a recent school shooting. According to Westport Superintendent of Schools Thomas Aubin, after the tragic event in Uvalde, Texas and a meeting with Town Administrator Jim Hartnett and Police Chief Keith Pelletier, it has been decided that all school buildings, exclusive of the administrative building, will be staffed with a police officer for the remainder of the school year.
WESTPORT, MA
theweektoday.com

Covid cases continue - 56 reported this week

There have been more than 50 reported new cases of coronavirus in Wareham each week for the last three weeks. After a dip in new case counts in late March, cases are back on the rise. And counts are likely higher than the state’s totals, due to the wide availability...
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Escaped Cow Visits Campgrounds in Wareham and Plymouth

A cow got loose this morning in the Plymouth-Wareham area, and apparently she has an affinity for camping. Just days after a pair of cows cut loose in Fairhaven, another cow has apparently been on the moooove all morning a little further east and maybe be looking for a nice vacation spot.
framinghamsource.com

BREAKING: Framingham High in Shelter-In-Place

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School is in a Shelter-In-Place. ‘We were informed of a possible threat against the Framingham High School community. The District is following established safety protocols. FHS is engaged in a shelter-in-place, and the Massachusetts State Police are conducting a localized search using detection dogs in an abundance of caution,” announced the district.

Comments / 0

Community Policy