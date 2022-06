Members of the royal family have been attending events across the UK while the Queen rested in Windsor on the third day of her Jubilee celebrations.While the Earl and Duchess of Wessex travelled to Northern Ireland, William and Kate took their eldest children to Cardiff for their first official visit to Wales.The Cambridges visited Cardiff Castle to meet the performers and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds.Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched rehearsals and met some of the acts taking part, including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler. Their younger brother Prince Louis,...

