WVU will face Xavier a day earlier

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference and the Big East Conference have announced that the West Virginia University men’s basketball game at Xavier in the Big 12-Big East Battle will move from Sunday, Dec. 4 to Saturday, Dec. 3.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly