ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

Lodi UMC hosts blood drive

Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press
Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press
 3 days ago

Many people want to give back to the community but may not have a lot of time to volunteer. In only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help save lives and feel instant gratification.

The community is invited to give back and help save lives by donating blood on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm at United Methodist Church, 130 Locust Street, Lodi, Wisconsin 53555.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers. By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umc#Volunteers#Blood Donors#Charity#Lodi Umc#United Methodist Church#Redcrossblood Org#Rapidpass
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press

Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press

Lodi, WI
0
Followers
3
Post
33
Views
ABOUT

Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press have been serving the Wisconsin River valley in Columbia County since 1897. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at poynettepressonline.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lodi_enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy