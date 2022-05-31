LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Many intent flower lovers of the Bluebell Garden Club have taken the time to beautify the Holt Lane/Rt. 219 intersection. Participating were Linda Spencer, Edith Sisung, Rhonda Harper, Susan Ernst, Debora Lancaster, Rose Ann Adams, Judy Long, Cecelia Rohan, Becky Edwards, Carol Groves, Serena Curry and Brenda Spencer.

While they were able to devote efforts to beautifying the area for the holidays, they will take a breather until June 11 where they can be found at the Homes Tour in Lewisburg.

Deborah Lancaster at the Holt Lane intersection.

Lyn McCorkle and Linda Spencer

Bluebell Garden Club members (top) Linda Spencer, Edith Sisung, Rhonda Harper, Susan Ernst, Debora Lancaster, Rose Ann Adams, Judy Long, Cecelia Rohan, Becky Edwards, Carol Groves, and Donna Johns (front) Serena Curry and Brenda Spencer.

The post Bluebells plant for the Memorial Day holiday appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .