Missoula County COVID-19 update: 33 new, 266 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows that 33 new and 266 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

There were 44 new and 263 active cases reported prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A total of 28,214 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,739 recoveries and 209 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations was unavailable on Tuesday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen from 13.02% to 15.38%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has risen from 21.6 to 26.9.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,254 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.