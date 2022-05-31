ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo

 2 days ago

The Mark Healey and Jim Schuh Duo formed in 2015. Mark and Jim each began playing music during the mid-1960s. Mark has been...

When the Steve Miller Band Reached a New Peak With ‘Book of Dreams’

The Steve Miller Band's Book of Dreams was the culmination of what could only be called a dream period for the guitarist and his cohorts. Riding high on the platinum success of 1973's The Joker, Miller — who'd been hard at it on his own since 1968 and, truthfully, well before that — took an unusual and perhaps career-threatening step. After recording and releasing eight albums in a little more than five years, and spending 250 days and nights on the road, he was feeling burned out. An initial attempt to follow up The Joker flamed out. So in 1975, Miller informed his booking agent that he'd be taking a year off the road to focus on songwriting and recording. He set up shop in the Northern California city of Novato, with an 8-track recording set-up and was joined by bassist Lonnie Turner and drummer Gary Mallaber.
This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
Bob Dylan
Buddy Holly
The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
The Beatles Secret: Here's How Paul McCartney Made 'Abbey Road' Song

Paul McCartney chose the best inspiration to create one of the songs in The Beatles' album, "Abbey Road." Out of The Beatles members, McCartney is the most public about how he has written and composed songs throughout their career. For instance, he said he made "Yesterday" when he was about...
Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dies at 72

Click here to read the full article. Alan White, longtime drummer of progressive-rock titans Yes who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died Thursday at his Seattle home after a short illness, his family and the band reported on social media. No further details were immediately announced; he was 72. His family added in a Facebook post: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.” While best known for his...
Elvis Costello to Release New-Lost EP with Allan Mayes

Elvis Costello, born Declan MacManus, linked up with Allan Mayes in 1972 to start a band. That group, formed by the two burgeoning U.K. musicians, was called Rusty. Together, they played small clubs for about a year but never released a formal record. However, that’s now all set to change....
Kate Moss Watches Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck Play Third Show Together Just Days After She Testified On His Behalf – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Just days after testifying on his behalf in Johnny Depp’s acrimonious $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard, Kate Moss joined her ex-boyfriend as he jammed with Jeff Beck for a third night in a row on the guitar legend’s European tour. According to multiple reports, Moss attended Tuesday’s show to see her ex and Beck perform at Royal Albert Hall in London. Six days before, she gave very brief testimony via video, refuting a rumored allegation that the actor pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s. “He...
Pink Floyd Joins TikTok

Pink Floyd officially joined TikTok launching their account on May 30 amid rumors that the band is close to selling their entire music catalog in a deal that is expected to be worth nine figures. Launched on the 50th anniversary of the day Pink Floyd started recording the 1973 release...
Bruce Springsteen tour: How to get tickets to see the singer with the E Street Band in 2023

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band‘s Dublin dates are now available to buy on Ticketmaster.Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a string of tour dates beginning early next year, marking their first live shows in six years. These 2023 dates will be the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since their their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in February 2017.While the American arena dates are yet to be announced, Springsteen and the E Street band will hit European cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues...
Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

Jeff Beck teamed with Johnny Depp on a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” back in peak-lockdown 2020, and it seems they are still tight following Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Depp made a surprise guest appearance Sunday at Beck’s concert in Sheffield, UK, two days after closing arguments at the trial wrapped up. They performed “Isolation” as well as covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”
Måneskin’s Damiano David Addresses Mick Jagger’s Opinion on Rock Music

Mick Jagger's comments about the rock industry have caused quite a stir among fans after an interview, and now, Måneskin frontman Damiano David is speaking out to share his thoughts about the legend's opinion. According iHeart, the Rolling Stones singer answered a question about Harry Styles, and he mentioned...
