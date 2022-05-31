Coveted 2023 Wide Receiver Prospect Names Oklahoma in his Top Five

Temple, TX, native Mikal Harrison-Pilot named OU to his top five schools on Monday.

Oklahoma has made the cut for a highly-touted wide receiver.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot , a 6-foot-0, 190-pound pass catcher from Temple, TX, announced his top five schools on Monday. The Sooners were listed along with Texas, TCU, Houston and California.

Rated a 4-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Harrison-Pilot would be a nice recruiting win for OU in the 2023 class — especially after Ashton Cozart flipped to Oregon .

Last year, Harrison-Pilot hauled in 29 catches for 484 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran the ball 38 times, picking up 168 yards on the ground and cashing in for eight scores.

During his sophomore season, the Temple High School star caught 38 balls for 502 yards and seven touchdowns.

Oklahoma currently has four players verbally committed in its 2023 recruiting class, but with top recruits from across the country flocking to Norman this weekend for the yearly ChampU BBQ, recruiting could be picking up shortly for the Sooners.

