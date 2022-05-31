Greenvale Park 5th graders sell handmade items to support Ukraine

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of fifth graders from Greenvale Park Elementary School, $2,650 will be donated to Alight’s Ukraine Response Fund.

Parent Nena Lenz said in early May the students watched a Scholastic News video about the plight of kids fleeing war in Ukraine. They became emotionally engaged in the conflict happening half a world away and decided as a team to make over 1,000 handmade items, including keychains, bracelets, earrings and buttons for sale to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

In the first four hours, the students raised $1,200.

“Truly,” Lenz wrote in an email, “it is amazing. I was able to go into the school and facilitate getting them started. Then about a dozen students volunteered after school over the course of two weeks to get everything ready.”

Lenz explained that, at first, the kids thought the article they’d read and the video they’d watched was a history lesson.

“Shocked to learn that the war was happening now to families like theirs and kids like them, they wanted a way to show support,” she said. “Unable to find bracelets to purchase, the kids decided to make their own.”

What started as a bracelet-making project has grown into an entrepreneurial venture with all the attributes of a small business. The kids have sold their products the last two Saturdays at the Northfield Riverwalk Market Fair, where they rented a Youth Booth. A team of 12 kids staffed the booth and walked the Fair, pitching their wares and the good cause. During the first four hours of the fair on May 21, the kids sold nearly $1200 worth of merchandise.

“I’m so inspired by the students at Greenvale Elementary who are paying attention to what’s happening in the world and taking action as global citizens,” said Alight CEO Jocelyn Wyatt. “At Alight, we are simply servants to other people’s goodness – these children’s goodness. We’re so lucky to be able to steward their support for Ukrainian families to where it’s needed most.”

When asked what the project means to them, students focused on their sense of purpose and significance. “We are just a small number of people in a small town” said Mary Lou Street, “and it feels good to make a difference.”

Fellow fifth grader, Camille Hohman, explained that “it’s been meaningful knowing that what we are doing will benefit children and families who, because of the war, are suffering drastic changes.”

“I feel good that I’m helping people from another country that are in need” said classmate Grace Prose, adding that “it’s nice to work together as a fifth grade team to help.”

“The empathy and commitment Greenvale Park fifth graders have demonstrated is inspiring,” said Sam Richardson, Greenvale Park Elementary principal. “We are proud of these students and know this experience will prepare them to be leaders in our community in the future.”

“After educating my class about the war and devastation in Ukraine, I was impressed with the genuine care and concern my students were expressing for the welfare of the Ukrainian people.” explained Michelle Sickler, fifth grade teacher at Greenvale Park Elementary School.

“It is exciting to watch our youth participating in the market and organizing efforts toward fundraising for a positive impact,” said Riverwalk Market Fair manager, April Kopack. “One glance at how busy their booth remained all day, showed these kids working hard together, having fun, and that many patrons supported them.”

Moved by the generosity and entrepreneurial spirit of the kids and impressed by the quality of their handmade products, Dennis and Karen Vinar, owners of Petalina gift shop, agreed to offer the handmade items for sale, noting that “we like to help in any small way we can.”

The kids will return to the Northfield Riverwalk Market Fair June 4. Their products are also available for purchase at Petalina gift shop in downtown Northfield until June 5.