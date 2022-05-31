ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

RCPD: Suspects hit victim with baseball bat during robbery

 3 days ago
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred just before 4a.m. Sunday near the intersection of S. 5th Street and...

KSNT News

TPD release ID of suspect in Dillons stabbing case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has announced that it is looking for a man in connection to a recent stabbing at a local grocery store. On June 3, the TPD announced that its key suspect for a recent Dillons Food Stores stabbing is Jason Bulger. Anyone with any information related to this case […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report June 3

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOHN GLENN WALTON, 50, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. TERESA RICH TRIPP, 54,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One behind bars after chasing car out of Douglas Co., firing gun in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars in Franklin Co. after he chased a car out of Douglas Co. and then fired a gun at the victim early Friday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, Devin Fuller, 22, of Baldwin City, was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle as he chased it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Sheriff's deputy finds Kansas couple using drugs

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
WIBW

RCPD warns residents that old warrant scam has resurfaced

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents of an old scam that has recently resurfaced. The Riley Co. Police Department says a familiar scam in which a caller claims to be an officer calling about warrants has resurfaced. The caller states their name is “Sergeant Kyle” and has been notifying residents of warrants.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after guns, drugs found inside home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested on Friday after officers found guns and drugs in a home during a search warrant. On Friday, June 3, the Topeka Police Department says officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 700 block of NE Forest Ave. which stems from an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuttle Creek Blvd. has reopened after it was shut down at the US-24 and Highway 77 junction as crews worked to clear a double motorcycle accident. The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, June 3, to alert drivers that Tuttle Creek Blvd. has closed at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 77 - at the turn-off for Riley.
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ask for help to locate wanted Kansas felon after 2 chases

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate a 47-year-old convicted felon who has led police in the Lawrence area on two vehicle pursuits over the past week. Steven Drake was last seen driving a red '07 Chevy truck with Missouri plate #5HFU30. Drake has previous...
WIBW

Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are looking for a suspect who got away after allegedly stabbing a man at the Dillons on SE 29th St. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to the Dillons at 2010 SE 29th St. with reports of a stabbing.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Deputy Chief of Police for Fort Riley has been arrested for domestic battery. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Shannon Wilson, of Wakefield, was booked into the Clay Co. Jail on May 30 for domestic battery. The Sheriff’s Office said Wilson was arrested around...
CLAY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina police looking for person who damaged car with bricks

Police are looking for a person who damaged a vehicle with bricks in west Salina early Wednesday. A 45-year-old Salina woman told police that at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, she saw a person on her property throwing bricks at her car and at a basement window at the back of the residence, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

2 hospitalized after motorcycles crash on Tuttle Creek Blvd.

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson 999 Ultra driven by Peter R. Ross, 66, Glenwood, Iowa, was was traveling behind a 2012 Triumph Thunderbird driven by George H. Forst, 67, LaVista, Nebraska southbound on U.S. 24 just south of Madison Road.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas High Court affirms man’s conviction for Topeka teen’s shooting death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction and sentence for the man who killed a Topeka teen after robbing him in 2017. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,866: State of Kansas v. Luqman Yusef Keys, it has affirmed Keys’ confections and sentences for felony murder and aggravated robbery.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Grocery store employee stabbed on the job in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local grocery store employee is recovering on Wednesday after they were stabbed while on the job. According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing occurred […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas serial burglary suspect caught inside church

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries have made an arrest. Just after 3:30a.m. Wednesday police arrested 24-year-old Kyler J. Reynolds, 24, Atchison, inside the First Christian Church at 7th and Santa, in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested...
ATCHISON, KS
JC Post

Junction City teen injured in crash during police chase

GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 15-year-old Kuis S. Sampson of Junction City was being pursued by law enforcement westbound on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed and attempted to exit at Milford Lake Road.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

