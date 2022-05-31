ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Dept. of Agriculture encourages New Mexicans to buy local with contest

By Allison Giron
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Mexico Department of Agriculture serves the public by promoting and advancing New Mexico’s agriculture and affiliated...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 2

KRQE News 13

New Mexico electric co-op nears 100% daytime solar power

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Cutting the ribbon on a new solar array Friday, a northern New Mexico electrical cooperative now says its close to generating all of its customers’ daytime power demands from the sun. That’s power for roughly 23,000 members, according to stats from the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC.) The co-op has been working toward […]
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster-SNAP benefits available to New Mexicans affected by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster-SNAP benefits are available to residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia counties. There is a seven-day application process that begins June 7 and ends June 13. The disaster-SNAP benefits may be available to residents who […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sold $21 million in recreational cannabis in May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Month two of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico shows that the industry is still strong, if not slowing down just a bit. The state says total recreational sales in May added up to $21.1 million. That’s only about $1 million in sales less than last month, when cannabis sales launched. May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Feds discuss New Mexico fentanyl busts, Operation Blue Crush

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the U.S. Marshal Service and several local police agencies are touting the results of a recent 90-day, statewide operation helping net guns and fentanyl pills. Agency leaders gathered for a news conference Friday, saying 310 people were arrested as part of the operation, removing at least 100 guns and roughly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

President Biden to meet with New Mexico officials for wildfire briefing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Joe Biden will travel to Santa Fe June 11 to visit with New Mexico leaders and receive a briefing on New Mexico wildfires at the State Emergency Operation Center. Wildfires in the state burned more than 700,000 acres so far this year. Major wildfires so far this year: Hermits Peak Calf […]
rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KTSM

New Mexico lakes celebrate national boating and fishing week

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – As things get back to normal after the pandemic, it’s time to dust off your fishing gear and boat for this weekend’s National Boating and Fishing week. Rodney Griego is the Parks and Recreation Director for the Village of Ruidoso and he says they are ready for the summer events that […]
RUIDOSO, NM
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drinking water advisories lifted for some systems in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau has lifted advisories for several water systems in Mora and San Miguel Counties affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. Advisories have been lifted for: Mike Mateo Elementary School, San Miguel County Ledoux MDWCA, Mora County Mora MDWCA, Mora County South Holman MDWCA, […]
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico. June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.
KRQE News 13

Non-filers get more time to apply for New Mexico tax rebates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you didn’t file taxes and still want to collect between $500 and $1,000 of tax rebates or economic relief payments from the state of New Mexico, you’ve got about another ten days to apply. The state’s Tax and Revenue Department announced an extension of the deadline for non-filers Wednesday, pushing the […]
KRQE News 13

State looks to improve surface water and river habitats

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is seeking proposals to improve surface water and river habitats. The goal of the River Stewardship Program is to improve the natural functioning of New Mexico’s streams and rivers by addressing the root causes of poor water quality and stream habitats. The program received $10M during a special legislative session in […]
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

