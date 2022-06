WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has increased their reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of Kurt Krueger, who was killed last month in a west Wichita neighborhood. An additional $5,000 in reward funds to be paid to the tipster who provides information has been offered by […]

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO