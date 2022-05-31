ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County man shot, killed in domestic situation

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Jim Johnson

TUPELO • Authorities said a 21-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning, but the only other person in the apartment at the time of the shooting has not been charged.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said investigators took a person of interest into custody Saturday morning following the death of Kavon Usher, 21, of the Auburn community. That person was later released.

“We have been in contact with the District Attorney’s Office about which way to go,” Johnson said. “When you are dealing with something like this and there is only limited information, the sheriff’s department wants to make sure we get everything right.

“We are not going to rush to judgment and make a decision we later regret," Johnson added. "Time is on our side. We are still waiting on several pieces of evidence to come back, as well as the autopsy.”

Deputies were called to the Auburn Apartments complex on County Road 1562, formerly known at Richey’s Apartments, around 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. Responding deputies reportedly found an unresponsive male who had apparently been shot with a handgun. The victim was transported by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the victim, identified as Usher, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:43 a.m. on May 28. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

According to the sheriff, Usher and the unnamed person of interest appear to have been the only two people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

“There were only two people there at the scene at the time this took place,” Johnson said. “We can also report that these two individuals were in a relationship, they were not married, but they were living together."

Johnson said officials are investigating the shooting as a domestic dispute that turned fatal.

The sheriff did not release any information about the person of interest. The docket book at the Lee County Jail shows a 20-year-old Black female was booked into the jail at 6:06 a.m. on Saturday with the notation she was being held for an investigation. She was released later.

Johnson said in addition to discussing the case with the District Attorney’s Office, investigators met with the victim’s family Tuesday morning “to explain to them what our plans are.”

When asked, the sheriff did say that his office had not previously responded to any calls, domestic or otherwise, at the location and involving the couple.

“There have not been any altercations reported to us,” Johnson said.

Comments / 6

Lynn Harrell
3d ago

The guy in the photo looks much older than 21. Posting a picture as such with the headline is misleading and unprofessional.

Reply(1)
2
